Wow! Madhuri Dixit's son, Arin learns to cook Khichdi for his USA friends, actress expresses happiness

Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin has been studying in the US for almost two years now, and he often appears on his father Dr Shriram Nene’s YouTube channel, where he learns to cook some desi recipes.
MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin has been studying in the US for almost two years now, and he often appears on his father Dr Shriram Nene’s YouTube channel, where he learns to cook some desi recipes. In a new video, Arin learnt to make khichdi, which Madhuri described as her “comfort food,” and Dr Nene described as “Indian paella.”

 

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/what-netizens-shocked-after-knowing-madhuri-dixit-was-forced-shoot-rpe-scene?amp 

 

Arin has been brushing up his cooking skills for a few years, as every time he visits home, he learns a few new dishes to try in the US. “Your friends and roommates are going to be so happy when you make it for them,” Madhuri said as she tried his Khichdi.

 

Arin has been studying at the University of Southern California, and lives in a shared apartment with a few roommates. In an earlier chat on his father’s YouTube channel, Arin had shared that his apartment was in a “not so great area,” and so he prefers not to walk alone at night, and if he is stepping out, he prefers to do it with a group of friends. 

 

Arin had also shared that he prefers to cook for himself because he finds the delivery fee “ridiculous.” “I find myself not having enough time to cook for myself so only then do I need to order in. Ordering is not the best move because their delivery fee is just a bit ridiculous. Cooking for myself has been great. It gives me the opportunity to experiment and come up with recipes that I really enjoy.”

 

In another video, Arin shared that he has a spice box in his house which was sent by his parents in India. He also said that his paternal grandmother, who lives in the US, has an herb garden in her backyard, so he always has someone he can borrow herbs from.

 

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/kya-baat-hai-madhuri-dixit-recalls-her-experience-of-working-sanjay-dutt-subhash?amp= 

 

Arin left for college in 2021. At the time, Madhuri wrote on social media, “I can’t believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can’t believe how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life.”

 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Credits - The Indian Express 

