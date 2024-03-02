Wow! Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Steals the Show with Energetic Dance Moves to Dad's Song "Dum Masala"

MUMBAI: In a heartwarming display of familial support, Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamneni, recently delighted fans with a lively dance video. The young star exhibited her energetic dance prowess while paying homage to her father by grooving to the dynamic track "Dum Masala" from the film "Guntur Kaaram."

Dressed in a simple white shirt paired with a red lungi, Sitara lit up the dance floor with her spirited moves, capturing the essence of her father's charismatic performance. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sitara captioned it with "This one's for you (heart emoji)," expressing her love and admiration for Mahesh Babu.

The video garnered widespread praise on the internet, with netizens commending Sitara not only for her impressive dance skills but also for the heartfelt tribute to her father. Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu's wife and Sitara's mother, expressed her admiration, commenting, "You r the best my little firecracker (starstruck emoji)." Actress Sree Leela, who featured in "Guntur Kaaram," joined in, adding, "Fireeeee (fire emojis)."

Sitara has been a pillar of support for "Guntur Kaaram," attending the film's premiere show and organizing a special screening for orphans alongside her mother, Namrata Shirodkar. The video tribute is yet another delightful moment that showcases the strong bond within the Babu family.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently in Germany, where he is reportedly undergoing training for his upcoming project with director SS Rajamouli. The actor has dedicated roughly three years to this ambitious venture and is actively preparing for his role. Mahesh's commitment to this project has led him to refrain from taking up any other projects during this period.

Credit: Pinkvilla