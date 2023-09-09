Wow! Maniesh Paul recalls the time Shah Rukh Khan took a stand for him while he was sidelined at a live show

MUMBAI: The post-credits scene of Pathaan, in which Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s characters say, “Humein hi sambhalna padega (We’ll have to handle it ourselves),” rings true for filmmaker Farah Khan and actor-anchor Maniesh Paul. They feel today’s actors have a certain air about themselves that the previous generation of stars doesn’t.

Recalling his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan during one of his stage shows, Maniesh Paul said on his podcast, “I was doing a show for the police, and the writer wrote all the punches for Shah Rukh sir. I was standing in his vanity, and he asked me to sit down. Then, he read what was written for him and, he was like, ‘Ye saare punches tune mere liye likhe hain, woh khada hone aaya hai kya (You have written all the punchlines for me, has he come here only to hang around)’?”

Filmmaker Farah Khan said that if any of today’s stars would’ve been in Shah Rukh’s place, they would have made sure to take all the good lines for themselves.

She said, “And today, what happens is, ‘Why have you given this line to Maniesh? Give it to me’. It is this quality which makes him the king. You see Pathaan’s last scene, and you feel both of them (SRK and Salman) are right. There is nobody after them, inko hi sambhalna padega, that level of big-heartedness. Aaj ke time ke toh sab hile hue hain (Today’s artists are all different).”

Maniesh added that while a superstar like Shah Rukh can be self-deprecating, younger stars have publicists who do not allow certain jokes to be directed at their clients.

“I host so many award shows, even before I go on stage, their PRs come and say, ‘Ye mat bolna, vo mat bolna, aise mat karna (Don’t say this, don’t say that, don’t do this)’,” he shared.

Farah questioned, “How can someone call themselves a star after Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.”

Maniesh Paul has transitioned from being a VJ to being an actor. He was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. He also won Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role for his performance in the movie.

