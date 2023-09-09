Wow! Maniesh Paul recalls the time Shah Rukh Khan took a stand for him while he was sidelined at a live show

The post-credits scene of Pathaan, in which Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s characters say, “Humein hi sambhalna padega (We’ll have to handle it ourselves),” rings true for filmmaker Farah Khan and actor-anchor Maniesh Paul.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 21:45
movie_image: 
Maniesh

MUMBAI: The post-credits scene of Pathaan, in which Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s characters say, “Humein hi sambhalna padega (We’ll have to handle it ourselves),” rings true for filmmaker Farah Khan and actor-anchor Maniesh Paul. They feel today’s actors have a certain air about themselves that the previous generation of stars doesn’t.

Also read - Maniesh Paul reveals his favourite character out of 5 in digital debut 'Rafuchakkar'

Recalling his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan during one of his stage shows, Maniesh Paul said on his podcast, “I was doing a show for the police, and the writer wrote all the punches for Shah Rukh sir. I was standing in his vanity, and he asked me to sit down. Then, he read what was written for him and, he was like, ‘Ye saare punches tune mere liye likhe hain, woh khada hone aaya hai kya (You have written all the punchlines for me, has he come here only to hang around)’?”

Filmmaker Farah Khan said that if any of today’s stars would’ve been in Shah Rukh’s place, they would have made sure to take all the good lines for themselves. 

She said, “And today, what happens is, ‘Why have you given this line to Maniesh? Give it to me’. It is this quality which makes him the king. You see Pathaan’s last scene, and you feel both of them (SRK and Salman) are right. There is nobody after them, inko hi sambhalna padega, that level of big-heartedness. Aaj ke time ke toh sab hile hue hain (Today’s artists are all different).”

Maniesh added that while a superstar like Shah Rukh can be self-deprecating, younger stars have publicists who do not allow certain jokes to be directed at their clients. 

“I host so many award shows, even before I go on stage, their PRs come and say, ‘Ye mat bolna, vo mat bolna, aise mat karna (Don’t say this, don’t say that, don’t do this)’,” he shared.

Farah questioned, “How can someone call themselves a star after Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.”

Also read - Shocking! Maniesh Paul transformation pictures are getting some trolling comments, netizens are saying "Sarabjit ka naam suna hai?"

Maniesh Paul has transitioned from being a VJ to being an actor. He was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. He also won Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role for his performance in the movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Maniesh Paul Farah Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 21:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's body double for 17 years, Prashant Walde reveals how the star's double role was managed in the film
,MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role in ‘Jawan’. While we won’t give spoilers about whether he plays the good...
Woah! Pooja Bhatt reveals about Sunny Leone being the first choice for Jism before Bipasha Basu
MUMBAI: Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who participated in this year’s Bigg Boss OTT 2, recently opened up about how...
Wow! Maniesh Paul recalls the time Shah Rukh Khan took a stand for him while he was sidelined at a live show
MUMBAI: The post-credits scene of Pathaan, in which Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s characters say, “Humein hi...
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan has made some shocking revelations while hosting the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, check it out
MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has been doing well. The TRPs of the show have also been decent. Every year, we all...
Interesting! From Tejasswi Prakash to Sriti Jha, shows that defined actors' careers
MUMBAI: The audience's preferred source of entertainment and the greatest of all mediums has always been television....
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Upcoming Drama! Kunal gets worried after Vandana faints out of shock
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.Starring Mohit Malik and...
Recent Stories
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's body double for 17 years, Prashant Walde reveals how the star's double role was managed in the film
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's body double for 17 years, Prashant Walde reveals how the star's double role was managed in the film
Pooja
Woah! Pooja Bhatt reveals about Sunny Leone being the first choice for Jism before Bipasha Basu
Akshay
Exciting! Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan to reunite after 16 years for Mudassar Aziz’s next
Ayan
Brahmastra-Part 2: Wow! Ayan Kukerji unveils the ‘Early Concept Art Work’ of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer’s sequel
Yeh pura Khichdi banaa Diya Hai
Must Read! “Yeh pura khichdi banaa diya hai”, netizens react to the announcement video of Welcome To The Jungle
Ankur Bhatia
Really! Taali Actor Ankur Bhatia breaks silence on losing out a meaty role in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, “when the film finally went on floor I had…”