Wow! Meiyang Chang on marking his return to music, 'It's a great time to be a musician'

Meiyang Chang is marking his return to the music scene, with his first original song from his upcoming EP ‘Returning’.
MUMBAI: Meiyang Chang is marking his return to the music scene, with his first original song from his upcoming EP ‘Returning’. The ex Indian Idol contestant says, “It is like getting back to my roots. Jab bhi Mai kahin jaata hu, people ask me that everything else is good, but we remember you from music and usme aap kya karahe ho? So, I have realised that whatever you do for social media or the stage, vo alag baat hai,” adding, “It is always nice to keep putting up new music. Pandemic bhi agaya beech mai I also got quite busy with shoots in the past few years. It felt like a nice time to come back to music, because this year has been about a lot of introspection and reminiscing, ki pichle 1-2 saalon mai kya kya hua hai.”

While Chang cherishes his time singing, he also admits that singing has a different place in his heart. “Personally, I like staying in front of the camera more. I really enjoy it, mainly because maine expect nahi kia tha ki mai life mai acting karunga. I was very blessed to get that option, and uske baad bahut mehnat ki maine uspar. If you are lucky enough to get it, then you should not take it for granted and build on that. I definitely have a bias towards being in front of the camera, but if you spend time with me, you will know that I hum more than I talk, throughout the day. Mai chaahe jitna bhi avoid karna chaahu, it will always be a part of me. Yes, it goes in the background every time I am filming for something, lekin it is like that itch that I can’t get rid of,” shares the actor-anchor, who has done playback singing in several projects, including Raat Bhar in Vishal Bhardwaj episode in Modern Love Mumbai.

Discussing the evolution of the music industry with social media, the 41-year-old says, “Music’s reach in the times of social media has become much simpler for people like me who have already been around. And now, people even start their singing careers from social media. It’s a great time to be a musician. There is an audience for everything.”

“Music was coming to me only once in a couple of years between anchoring and acting. And, I want to rectify that, I want to do more of it. Music kahin gaya nahi hai. The most important part is to do good work and keep your fans happy,” Chang reiterated, showcasing his desire to dedicate more time to singing.

Talking about his recently released track Jhoothi Chai, he tells us, “It’s a romantic song, remembering really good times with somebody special. There are beautiful memories that, although irreplaceable and time cannot come back, remain cherished.”

