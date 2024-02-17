Wow! Mithila Palkar shares stunning unseen pictures from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

Actress Mithila who was one of the bridesmaids at Ira and Nupur's wedding has shared some unseen fun pictures from the wedding and captioned it, "The Last Lot"
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan finally married her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The couple first had a registered marriage then had a couple of festivities spread over many days like Haldi, Mehnedi,etc. 

The couple tied the knot at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur, among family and friends. From the couple walking down the aisle to Zayn Marie Khan officiating the wedding and Ira’s dance with dad Aamir, it was truly an emotional affair. The couple had a christian wedding where Ira wore a white dress and Nupur wore a beige tuxedo.

Speaking of his daughter’s wedding, Aamir said, “My emotion was like a shehnai. It’s an instrument which is actually played in shaadis. Shehnai mein ek quality hoti hai ki wo aapko thodi si khushi bhi deti hai aur thodi si udaasi bhi deti hai. Uska ek mixture hota hai emotions ka. Khushi bhi deti hai aur thodi se udaasi bhi hoti hai (Shehnai has a quality that it gives you happiness and a little bit of sadness. It’s a mixture of emotions. Makes you happy and sad both). So, that’s my emotion.”

