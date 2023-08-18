Wow! Mohit Raina reveals about the time he appeared for NDA exam and how playing an army officer is an honour for him

Actor Mohit Raina, who is known for his work in ‘Mumbai Diaries,’ ‘Shiddath,’ and ‘Bhaukaal’ and ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, recently revealed a lesser-known aspect of himself. The actor shared that he had always aspired to join the Indian Army due to his admiration for the uniform.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 13:15
movie_image: 
MOHIT RAINA

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Raina, who is known for his work in ‘Mumbai Diaries,’ ‘Shiddath,’ and ‘Bhaukaal’ and ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, recently revealed a lesser-known aspect of himself. The actor shared that he had always aspired to join the Indian Army due to his admiration for the uniform.

Also read - Fantastic! Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev actor Mohit Raina, become parents to baby girl

He revealed that he once even appeared for the National Defence Academy exam. National Defence Academy exam is conducted by UPSC for recruitment in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Talking about the same, Mohit Raina shared: “In my early years, I harboured a strong desire to be a part of the Indian Army. The values of discipline, sacrifice, and honour that the armed forces embody greatly inspired me. Yet destiny had other plans for me. Although I managed to pass the written exam, my vision issue hindered my success in the medical examination.”

He further mentioned: “However, fate led me into the entertainment industry, where I had the privilege of portraying army and defence officer roles. This is something I consider a blessing. Life often unfolds unexpectedly, and while my childhood dream took a different path, I am grateful for the opportunities that acting has brought my way.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohit Raina is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘The Freelancer’ on Disney+ Hotstar, and will also be seen in ‘Mumbai Diaries’ season 2.

Also read -From Karan Wahi to Mohit Raina; check out THESE TV stars who got to CAPTURE the big screen

Mohit Raina is an actor who started on Television as early as in 2005 with a serial on Doordarshan titled Meher. However, he rose to fame with Colors TV’s Devon Ka Dev: Mahadev many years later. Mohit, made a leap from TV to films and web series with Uri: The Surgical Strike.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

Mohit Raina Mumbai Diaries Shiddat Bhaukaal Uri The Surgical Strike national defence academy Bollywood Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! When Purab Kohli revealed he never wanted to star in ‘Hip Hip Hurray’, “But when I went for an audition…”
MUMBAI: Purab Kohli was all of 19 when he joined Channel [V] as a video jockey. During that stint, he earned immense...
Anupamaa: Major Drama! Adhik and Barkha’s service terminated from Kapadia Office, Anuj orders
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Rohit Roy says Salman Khan once called him a ‘Fat Cow’, Read on to know why
MUMBAI:  Rohit Roy is one of the most known and popular faces in the television industry. He had tasted true success...
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. With hits like Gangubai Kathaiwadi...
Woah! Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals about feeling 'hurt' after being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, read more
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha delivered one of the most successful romantic comedies of Bollywood...
Katha Ankahee: Vicious! Katha and Viaan happy with Kailash and Teji’s acceptance, Teji ready with a plan against them
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
Nushrratt
Woah! Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals about feeling 'hurt' after being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, read more
Dharmendra
What! When Dharmendra agreed with Pakistani Tv presenter Nadia Khan that he too didn’t like the Anti-Pak dialogues in son sunny Deol’s films
Tiger
Woah! Tiger 3 and Christopher Nolan to have a connection?
Aditya Roy Kapur
Wow! Ananya Panday opens up about her thoughts on working with Aditya Roy Kapur, says, 'it will be good fun'
Amit Rai
Wow! Director Amit Rai reveals how after getting rejected by renowned filmmakers, Akshay Kumar stepped up to back the film OMG 2