Wow! Mouni Roy opens up about how she fell in love with her husband Suraj Nambiar; Says ‘It was a typical boy-meets-girl’

Mouni Roy will shortly take the role of queen of hearts in the soon-to-be Jio Cinema, Temptation Island, a reality show centered around young people. On the show, the actor and Karan Kundrra will be shown counseling real-life couples on their relationships.
MUMBAI :"I've always been good at giving advice," declares Mouni Roy, who will shortly take the role of queen of hearts in the soon-to-be Jio Cinema, Temptation Island, a reality show centered around young people. On the show, the actor and Karan Kundrra will be shown counseling real-life couples on their relationships.

According to Mouni, her friends look to her for advice and insight into their romantic relationships. She says, “That is why I thought I could do this show. And it’s not only about relationships with their partners, but my friends call me if they need any help at their workspace. And I usually give an unbiased, fair point of view and opinion on it.”

Regarding the show, the actor from Bharmastra believes that the idea of "temptation" is timeless. She says, “Temptation Island is one of the world’s biggest reality shows. It is happening in India for the first time. It’s a very earnest concept about couples who are exploring their relationship; they come to this island away from their partner on a thrilling journey as they openly confront their issues and desires to test the strength of their love.”

In a time when dating apps make it easy to find a partner, Mouni believes that certain qualities are required for a happy partnership. She mentions, “First of all you need to have self-love. If you don’t love yourself, you can’t love your partner. I also believe that people need to be patient. Today, we have so many options that people do not give each other a chance. You need to understand the relationship, be honest about your feelings and the utmost thing is to respect each other.”

The actor married investment banker and businessman Suraj Nambiar, who is based in Dubai, in 2022. When you ask her how romantic she is, she responds, “I am a hard-core romantic person. I believe in old school romance and for me writing letters and having long conversations over the phone is romantic. Suraj and I have known each other for five years and it was very organic with us. It was a typical boy-meets-girl and we realised that we complement each other in many ways.”

