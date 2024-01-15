Wow! Nagarjuna Unveils Exciting Plans for 2024: Action Flicks, Shekhar Kammula Collaboration, and Dhanush Starrer

Tollywood veteran Nagarjuna sets the stage for an action-packed 2024, sharing details of collaborations with Shekhar Kammula, Kollywood director Naveen, and the highly anticipated film featuring Dhanush.
Nagarjuna

MUMBAI: In a recent promotional event for his upcoming film 'Naa Saami Ranga,' actor Nagarjuna teased Cinephiles with a glimpse into his action-packed agenda for the year 2024. The Tollywood icon spilled the beans on several exciting projects, promising a cinematic treat for his fans.

Nagarjuna's collaboration with acclaimed director Shekhar Kammula takes centre stage as the actor steps into uncharted territory. The film, set to commence shooting on January 24th or 25th, marks a significant cinematic alliance. Adding to the excitement, Nagarjuna revealed his upcoming venture with Kollywood director Naveen, promising an adrenaline-fueled action film. Known for his versatility, Nagarjuna expresses his eagerness to explore the action genre in a whole new light.

The much-anticipated project with Shekhar Kammula features Dhanush in the lead role, titled tentatively as 'D51,' representing Nagarjuna's 51st film as a lead actor. This collaboration not only showcases the actor's willingness to experiment but also brings together two powerhouse performers from different industries.

Nagarjuna, no stranger to sharing screen space with Tamil heroes, reminisces about his previous collaboration with Karthi in the well-received 'Oopiri,' released as 'Thozha' in Tamil. With the project alongside Dhanush, Nagarjuna hints at a dual-language release, catering to the vast audience base of both stars.

Teasing the uniqueness of his project with director Naveen, Nagarjuna draws parallels with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan,' promising a film that ventures into uncharted territories. Director Naveen, known for 'Moodar Koodam' and 'Agni Siragugal,' presents Nagarjuna with a narrative that has intrigued the actor.

While juggling his exciting future projects, Nagarjuna remains focused on the imminent release of 'Naa Saami Ranga' on January 14, 2024. Positioned as a Sankranthi entertainer, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, and Ashika Ranganath, directed by choreographer Vijay Binni, with music by Oscar winner MM Keeravani.

As Nagarjuna gears up for a year filled with cinematic adventures, fans eagerly await the unveiling of each project, anticipating a diverse and engaging cinematic experience.

Credit: Pinkvilla

    
 

Nagarjuna Shekhar Kammula Dhanush Naveen Tollywood action film Entertainment TellyChakkar
