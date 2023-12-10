Wow! National Cinema Day: The significance and the Rs 99 Movie ticket guarantee

National Cinema Day is celebrated by the country's major cinema chains, and it started off last year with significant ticket price discounts. But why did rival multiplex chains band together to celebrate National Cinema Day, and why is it celebrated? Most importantly, why this particular day is essential. Read on for the answers.
National Cinema Day

MUMBAI: On October 13, you may watch Jawan and other movies in theaters for just Rs 99. And the explanation is a custom that multiplexes started last year when the film industry was dealing with empty theaters and movies that bombed at the box office after the outbreak. Although it may have begun as an advertising strategy to get through a lean period, it assures significant savings for moviegoers.

National Cinema Day is celebrated by the country's major cinema chains, and it started off last year with significant ticket price discounts. But why did rival multiplex chains band together to celebrate National Cinema Day, and why is it celebrated? Most importantly, why this particular day is essential. Read on for the answers.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) came up with the idea for National Cinema Day in 2022. National Cinema Day was created by the MAI to recognize the reopening of movie theatres following the COVID-19 pandemic. The group decided to significantly reduce the price of movie tickets on this day in order to entice viewers to support theatre owners who experienced severe losses as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

To fight the competition offered by the emergence of OTT platforms, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, is another important reason to observe National Cinema Day. The proprietors of movie theaters are making an effort to revive the charm of the big screen and celebrate the popularity of recent blockbuster movies like Jawan, Gadar 2, and OMG 2, which were crucial in drawing viewers back to the theaters.

More than 4000 screens will participate in National Cinema Day this year, including well-known theaters like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, City Pride, Asian, Mikta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, and Delite, among others.

Leading theater owners founded the MAI in 2002 under the auspices of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). More than 11 movie theater chains are represented by MAI, which runs more than 500 multiplexes with more than 2500 screens nationwide. In simpler terms, MAI accounts for almost 75% of India's multiplex market.

National Cinema Day hasn't been given a set date by multiplex owners. It was noticed on September 23 of last year, when tickets were offered at a discounted price of Rs 75, following a few date modifications. It was a huge success, with 6.5 million admissions, the most ever for a single day. It takes place on October 13 this year.

This year, MAI has chosen to offer all movie tickets on October 13 for the unbelievable price of Rs 99. This Rs 99 does not include additional fees (convenience fee + GST) assessed following a ticket purchase, which should dampen your celebration a little. Additionally, premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, and even reclining seats are not included in this promotion. Although it is a pan-Indian offer, some states, like Telangana, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, are not included.

Because of this, you may see current blockbusters at a low price, including Jawan by Shah Rukh Khan, Fukrey 3, and Mission Raniganj by Akshay Kumar. Even more recently, PVR tweeted that food and drinks will be priced starting at just Rs 99. It's vital to note that only certain towns and movie theaters are eligible for this deal.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

