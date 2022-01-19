WOW! Navya Naveli Nanda gets a compliment from Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Granddaughter of veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda impressed her Instagram followers with yet another beautiful picture of her. She recently took to her social media account where she shared two pictures of herself, clicked in black and white.

In one of the pictures, she was seen resting on a sofa while looking outside. While in the other she face the camera and gave a beautiful smile. The pictures soon went viral on the internet and the fans and her Bollywood friends started reacting to them.

The first one to react to the picture was none other than the Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone. Reacting to the picture, she wrote in a comments section beauty with a red heart emoji.

Her followers too started commenting on the pictures. A user wrote: Outstanding Snapshot!!! Ever Stay Smiling Like dis...!!!.. While the other one said, plz come to the movies. One other user wrote, Girl with a beautiful smile...miss navya.

A few days back, she had posted a video, in which she was seen playing the chords to The Cinematic Orchestra’s 2007 tune To Build a Home, leaving her followers and friends in absolute awe. Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai commented on Navya’s post and wrote, “Beautiful.” Another follower commented, “To build a home. Played so beautifully.” Her best friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday liked the post.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film Gehraiyaan, which is directed by Shakun Batra. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa with Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. After that Deepika will be seen in the films like Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Cirkus, and Project K

