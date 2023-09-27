Wow! Pankaj Tripathi talks about Fukrey being loved by the audience due to its 'relatability'

The talented actor has played many memorable roles and one of them is the character of Pandit ji from the famous franchise Fukrey. As the team is coming up with the third installment of franchise, Pankaj in a candid conversation, spoke about the film and much more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 23:53
movie_image: 
Pankaj

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, whose character of ‘Pandit ji’ from the Fukrey franchise is loved by one and all, said that the films which make people laugh are closer to the audience. 

Also read - Superb! Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his selective film choices; Says 'I can't be a printing machine’

The talented actor has played many memorable roles and one of them is the character of Pandit ji from the famous franchise Fukrey. As the team is coming up with the third installment of franchise, Pankaj in a candid conversation, spoke about the film and much more.

Talking about what makes people love the Fukrey franchise so much, Pankaj Tripathi said, “I feel relatability. Ten years back when the first part came, it made people laugh so much and like us, the audience has also grown up with the film. They laughed ten years back and got connected with the characters of the film.”

Pankaj Tripathi continued, “Also I feel, we don’t give the right credit to the comedy films. When you make somebody laugh, you give them the moments of thoughtlessness which meditation gives after years of practice. So, films that make people laugh are closer to them. I feel this is a different way of seeing a comedy film.”

Talking about what new the audience can expect in Fukrey 3 and from his character this time, he said, “The character is the same, only the situation is different. Their journey is different. The canvas and scaling of the film is very big this time. There is much more laughter than the previous two installments.”

Directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, ‘Fukrey 3’ will see ‘Bholi Punjaban’ involved in an election campaign against the boys this time, with Pandit ji being the man behind their operations. 

Also read -Must read! Pankaj Tripathi decides not to abuse on-screen anymore, read to know more

The film features the original cast including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. It will hit the cinemas on Thursday.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


    
 

Pankaj Tripathi Fukrey 3 Varun Sharma Richa Chadha Pulkit Samrat Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 23:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Pankaj Tripathi talks about Fukrey being loved by the audience due to its 'relatability'
MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, whose character of ‘Pandit ji’ from the Fukrey franchise is loved by one and all, said...
Wow! Zeenat Aman uploads a post dedicated to Dev Anand, celebrating his 100th birth anniversary
MUMBAI: Actor Zeenat Aman shared stills on social media of two of her favourite films with late superstar Dev Anand on...
Exclusive! "Such movies are very much important because women are conditioned in a certain way which has to be changed" Dilnaz Irani on Sukhee
MUMBAI: Actress Dilnaz Irani has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution in...
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Angoori Bhabi and Manmohan Tiwari enthusiastically celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Indore!
MUMBAI: 26 September 2023: &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fans were in for an exhilarating treat as the beloved...
Exclusive! "I am really very happy I could play a female detective in the show" Wamiqa Gabbi on her series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley
MUMBAI: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Exclusive! "You are trained as an actor when you are working with Vishal Bhardwaj" Priyanshu Painyuli
MUMBAI: Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting...
Recent Stories
Pankaj
Wow! Pankaj Tripathi talks about Fukrey being loved by the audience due to its 'relatability'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Zeenat
Wow! Zeenat Aman uploads a post dedicated to Dev Anand, celebrating his 100th birth anniversary
Dilnaz
Exclusive! "Such movies are very much important because women are conditioned in a certain way which has to be changed" Dilnaz Irani on Sukhee
Kriti
Must Read! It is going to be Kriti Sanon versus Nupur Sanon on 20th October, Read More
Jawan
Box office! Jawan is all set to surpass the lifetime collection of Gadar 2 and Pathaan, check it out
Bobby
Wow! From a chocolate hero to deadly villain, Bobby Deol is a powerhouse of talent
Keerthy Suresh
Must Read! Jawan’s composer Anirudh Ravichander and South actress Keerthy Suresh dating other people, read on to know more