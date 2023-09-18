Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha kick-started pre-wedding festivities with spiritual grace; Ardaas ceremony and Shabad Kirtan

The pair got engaged in a lavish ceremony earlier this year and the wedding festivities began with a strong sense of faith. Yesterday, September 17, Parineeti Chopra, who was seen flying to Delhi, joined her fiancé for an Ardaas ceremony that was followed by a Shabad Kirtan.
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI:  Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha began their pre-wedding festivities in a soul-stirring way, setting the stage for what is sure to be one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Wow! From a morning wedding to a late night reception, here are all the details of the much awaited wedding of the year

The deeply in love couple has been giving out serious relationship goals with their undeniable chemistry, and their impending wedding is one of the most talked about affairs. They are reportedly planning to wed on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur.

The pre-wedding celebrations for Parineeti and Raghav reportedly began on September 17, 2023, in Delhi. A 'Shabad Kirtan,' a heartfelt performance of hymns and devotional songs, set the tone for their impending marriage journey after the customary Sikh prayer Ardaas. The popular news portal cited a source as stating, "The wedding festivities are set to start in Delhi on September 17 with Ardaas and Shabad Kirtan, which will be followed by some intimate get-togethers for the close family members. Following which the whole family along with the bride and groom will head to Udaipur for the grand wedding."

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav's wedding invitation recently went viral on social media. The romantic invitation referred to their planned wedding as a "Pearl White Indian Wedding," which would take place at the Hotel Leela Palace in Udaipur and be followed by a banquet at the Taj Lake Palace.

The wedding celebrations' dates and locations were meticulously described in the invitation. On September 24, 2023, Parineeti and Raghav would exchange vows, heralding the start of their wonderful adventure together, according to the card.

Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; netizens say, "Bridal lehenga ke liye design dekhne aayi thi"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat
 

