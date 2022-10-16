WOW! Parineeti Chopra shares her experience on working in Code Name Tiranga, says, “ every single day was very difficult “

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is known to play every role she takes up to the hilt. She sinks her teeth into every role and makes it hers. Her performances in films like Saina, Hasee Toh Phasee, etc. have been widely appreciated.

Parineeti will soon be seen in her first full fledged action film. What’s interesting is that she shot for the film during the second wave of covid pandemic.

Talking about her experience she said, “We shot Code Name Tiranga during one of the most unpredictable times mankind has ever seen, we left for Turkey three days before India went into lockdown during the second wave of Covid-19. As blessed as I was to get to do what I love doing most which is acting, every single day was very difficult as we had many challenges to deal with.”

She added, “There were days when we did not know whether we would be able to shoot the next day or not, and one day of shooting getting canceled meant restructuring the entire schedule. The feeling was that the entire crew was isolated on an island.”

Parineeti further added, “What happened because of this is that all of us became like one big family away from home, who were dealing with so many obstacles day in and day out.

She signed off saying, “The director and the producer of the film stood rock solid and they decided to take up every challenge that came their way. I wouldn’t have chosen anyone else other than the team of Code Name Tiranga to go through those difficult times together, and we are stronger for it.”

Code Name Tiranga also stars Punjabi actor Harrdy Sandhu.

