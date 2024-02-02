Wow! Premnath's second grandson Arjun ties the knot with Simone Doondy in a spectacular ceremony

Arjun, Premnath's second grandson, tied the knot a few days ago as well. Monty's youngest son Arjun too had a love marriage, just like his brother. The girl is a Mumbai native named Simone Doondy. Simone and Arjun dated for seven years.
Premnath

MUMBAI : In June 2023, Adiraj, the grandson of the renowned Premnath, was married. Adiraj is Monty's elder son; they were married out of love, and they reside on Napean Sea Road.

Arjun, Premnath's second grandson, tied the knot a few days ago as well. Monty's youngest son Arjun too had a love marriage, just like his brother. The girl is a Mumbai native named Simone Doondy. Simone and Arjun dated for seven years.

There were three parties for the wedding: one at their house on Napean Sea Road, one in Palace Halls, and one at Neoma.

The event was attended by Jain, Anu Malik, Kunal Goswami, Ashim Samant, Ajay Goel, Jackie Shroff, Shailendra Singh, Rajiv Goswami, Umesh Mehra, Ronie Screwvala, Deepak Sehgal, Prem Chopra, Neila Devi, and Rima Kapoor and numerous others.

Happiness abounds in Monty and his wife Anita's home as you read this. It should go without saying that Simone already gets along wonderfully with Arjun's parents.

In addition to Prem Rog, Monty appeared in a number of other movies, including Aamne Saamne, Johnny I love You, Rishta Kagaz Ka, Ashanti, Ek Jaan Hain Hum, Aawaz, and Meri Adalat. With Dilip Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Hema Malini, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Nirupa Roy, Shashikala, Prem Chopra, and Madan Puri in the lead roles, he helped Manoj Kumar create the smash blockbuster film Kranti.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- times now

