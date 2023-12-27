Wow! Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra all set to get married in February 2024; Read on to more!

When Meera posted a romantic photo of herself with a mysterious individual on Christmas, there were rumors that she was getting married soon. The picture that she posted on her Instagram story shows the man hugging Meera. The actress wrote, "Pyar wala Christmas," as the photo's caption.
movie_image: 
Meera Chopra

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Meera Chopra, who will shortly appear in the movie Safed, talked on Tuesday (December 26) about her marriage. In response to multiple media inquiries, Meera stated that the wedding was indeed taking place and gave some fascinating information about it.

(Also read: What! Meera Chopra reveals not sharing a sisterly bond with cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, “help never came from them”)

"Yes, it is true. I am getting married. The intimate wedding will take place at the end of February 2024 and my family members are actively involved in the preparations. Everything is being organised by my family. The celebration will be an intimate affair in Rajasthan with the presence of only 150 guests," Meera stated.

Later, Meera will host a small event for friends and business associates in Mumbai. Details on her future husband are yet unknown, though.

'1920: London', directed by Vikram Bhatt and costarring Sharman Joshi, was Meera's 2016 Bollywood debut. She also appeared in "Section 375" and "Gang of Ghosts" with Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna. Her main fields of employment are the Telugu and Hindi cinema industries.

Regarding her career, Meera's upcoming project is the movie Safed. In addition to Abhay Verma, Barkha Bisht, Jameel Khan, and Chhaya Kadam, the film is directed by Sandeep Singh. It is a tale of love between a widow and a transgender person. The film's first trailer was released at Cannes 2022 by music legend AR Rahman.

Speaking of the movie, Meera has previously stated, "When I read the script given by Sandeep, I was overwhelmed. But being Sandeep's first film as a director, I was unsure only till we began shooting. After the first day of our shoot, I knew I was in safe hands. He brought out a widow's plight successfully. I feel absolutely honoured being chosen for this role."

(Also read: Must read! Meera Chopra opens up about the challenging part for an actress to face the camera; Details inside! )

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

