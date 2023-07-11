Wow! Producer Prerna Arora acquitted by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court in a 2018 financial dispute with Pooja Films

Prerna Arora expressed her gratitude for the chance to work with others on big film projects, seeing this time as an angel's gift that has rekindled her passion and passion for her profession. Notably, Prerna has previously declared that she will be working on two eagerly awaited movies.
Prerna Arora

MUMBAI: Renowned film producer Prerna Arora, who is best known for her work on Rustom and other movies, was acquitted in a long-running financial dispute case that was first filed in 2018 according to a court verdict delivered by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court on October 31, 2023. The Hon'ble Bombay High Court has arbitrarily resolved and dismissed the legal battle with Pooja Films and ordered Prerna Arora to pay a fine of three lakh rupees within a given period of time.

Prerna Arora expressed her deep gratitude and relief by saying, “I am extremely grateful to have received justice. I am indebted to the  Hon'ble Bombay High Court for restoring the faith of common people like me in our legal system. Throughout this ordeal, I maintained my silence, believing in the system and its ability to set an example for innocent individuals who may feel ill-equipped to navigate life's challenges and should never give up in the face of adversity.”

She further added, “There was much speculation surrounding this case, but I would like to emphasize that this is the final verdict, surpassing all prior rumours. I urge everyone to seek the truth before sensationalizing stories and potentially ruining someone's life with their own hidden agendas. My family and I endured significant pain and suffering due to misleading reports, but I chose to maintain our dignity and not engage in public clarifications, as the allegations were baseless and the facts distorted. There is a substantial gap between what is reported and what the truth entails, and I am grateful to our legal system and my family for their support.”

As she considered her own path, Prerna Arora stated candidly, “I was once known for my speed and success in the film industry, but this experience, coupled with the challenges of the Covid lockdown, prompted me to slow down and reevaluate my life. Despite my involvement in significant Bollywood and South Indian film projects, I did not feel mentally prepared for larger cinematic ventures at that time. However, I now find myself in a much more positive mindset, ready to once again create cinematic magic.”

Prerna Arora expressed her gratitude for the chance to work with others on big film projects, seeing this time as an angel's gift that has rekindled her passion and passion for her profession. Notably, Prerna has previously declared that she will be working on two eagerly awaited movies. One of these films, Savera, stars a well-known Bollywood couple and is a collaboration with the renowned South Indian director Suresh Krissna. With the second project, AIKIDO, which is helmed by Abhishek Jaiswal and stars South Indian star Nidhhi Agerwal, she makes her OTT production debut. Currently in the advanced planning stages, both of these projects are expected to begin filming in January 2024.

