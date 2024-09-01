Wow! Rajinikanth is back on big screens with Lal Salaam, release date out

Even at the age of 73, Rajinikanth is in no mood to slow down. The Thalaivaa is still ruling the big screens and how. In 2023, he delivered a super duper hit in the form of Jailer. The movie became one of the biggest hits of the year 2023.
MUMBAI: Even at the age of 73, Rajinikanth is in no mood to slow down. The Thalaivaa is still ruling the big screens and how. In 2023, he delivered a super duper hit in the form of Jailer. The movie became one of the biggest hits of the year 2023. 

The movie that is now available on Amazon Prime Video made more than Rs 600 crore. Now, Rajinikanth is back with his movie Lal Salaam. It is one of the most anticipated movies and much to the delight of the fans, the makers have announced the release date of Lal Salaam.

Lal Salaam is directed by none other than Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. It is being produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. As as said, the makers have shared the film's release date and let us tell you that Lal Salaam is releasing much sooner than expected. 

Lal Salaam will release worldwide on February 9. Earlier, it was expected that Lal Salaam will release during the festival of Pongal, however, since there are quite a few films releasing during the festival week, Lal Salaam seems to have averted the clash by locking February 9 as its release date.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Kapil Dev is expected to make a cameo in the film. A month ago, the teaser of Lal Salaam was released. The clip started with two cricketers fighting it out on the pitch and then it takes an unexpected turn. 

Rajinikanth's character of Moideen Bhai also gets introduced in the teaser. He is plays a family man who is going to turn into a saviour of many. Of course, Rajinikanth will be performing some mind blowing action sequences in the film with utmost swag. 

That's what Thalaivaa is known for. Even in Jailer, he did the same and fans couldn't stop gushing over his seeti-maar performance. Expect the same to happen with Lal Salaam.

