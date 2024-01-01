Wow! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani all set to tie the knot in February 2024; Details inside!

MUMBAI:After dating for a long time, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh have made the decision to step forward in their relationship. The couple has decided to tie the knot in February 2024. The couple had been thinking about having a destination wedding abroad. They are presently choosing the location of their wedding, though.

In February 2024, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will tie the knot. The couple celebrated the start of 2024 in Thailand with friends, is still debating where to have their wedding. However, the couple will likely choose an intimate beach wedding.

According to reports, Rakul and Jackky are said to get married in Goa on February 22. The most romantic wish was sent to producer, director, and actor Jackky Bhagnani by Rakul Preet Singh on his 39th birthday.

She shared adorable, photos of her and her boyfriend and penned a note, "Happppppy bdayyyyyyy my on this bday and every day I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire. Your kindness, and innocence are rare to find, and your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny .. protect all of this cos they don’t make men like you anymore here is to adventures, travelling, eating and laughing together always @jackkybhagnani (sic)."

In October 2021, the pair made it official at their Instagram account. Bhagnani posted a sweet picture of himself and his sweetheart on Instagram on Singh's birthday. In the picture, the two of them were holding hands. The two have since clicked on several occasions and performances.

Credit- India Today