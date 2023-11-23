Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

MUMBAI: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film, Animal, has generated a lot of excitement for its release this year, creating a buzz since its announcement.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri, the film is set to hit theaters next month. Prior to its premiere, the Central Board of Film Certification has granted the film an ‘A’ certification.

A tweet by Himesh Mankad reads, “ANIMAL CERTIFIED A – ADULTS ONLY – BY CBFC – 3 HOURS 21 MINUTES! #RanbirKapoor is back as his first collaboration with #SandeepReddyVanga, #Animal, has been certified A by the censor board with an approved run time of 3 hours and 21 minutes. The trailer drops tomorrow!” Check it out:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Instagram on Monday to finally reveal when the trailer of Animal will be out. He shared a monochrome picture of him with Ranbir. The text reads, “Trailer on Nov 23rd.” Take a look:

Rashmika is in Mumbai for the trailer launch of Animal. Earlier today, shea was mobbed by her fans in Mumbai on Tuesday night as she arrived in the city for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Animal.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the ‘national crush’ was seen struggling to walk as fans surrounded her to take selfies with their favourite actress. However, Rashmika kept her calm and obliged fans with pictures.

According to the film’s teaser, Ranbir’s character’s attachment leads him on the path of becoming a gangster, eventually coming to face with his nemesis, played by Bobby Deol. Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir’s father in this movie.

The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023.

