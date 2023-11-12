Wow! Randeep Hooda along with his newly-wedded wife Lin Laishram enter their reception ceremony, check out the glimpse inside

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. The handsome man has established himself as a successful actor thanks to the roles he has played in a number of films like Jism 2, Sarbjit, Highway, Murder 3, Kick, Jannat 2, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Sultan.

Since some time, it’s been the talk of the town that Randeep Hooda and the love of his life, Lin Laishram, are set to get married. It was also reported that both of them have been living together.

Earlier, Randeep Hooda had shared the wedding invite on his Instagram profile and the fans of the actor are really happy for him and want him to be happy.

Later, we gave you a major update. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram finally tied knots and have come together for life. We also gave you first glimpses from their wedding.

Now the couple has arranged for a wedding reception and a lot of big names are expected. The reception has begun and we are here with a glimpse of the event, just for you.

Check out the post below:

As we can see in the post, the couple looks really cute as they enter the reception.

