WOW! Ranveer Singh to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project?

MUMBAI: There were much gossips that spoke about director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project Baiju Bawra. Rumours were about Bollywood fame Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were being considered as the male leads. According to the latest media reports, neither Ranbir nor Kartik, but it is Ranveer Singh who has been finalised for this particular film.

One of the media sources revealed that, "It's Ranveer Singh who has been finalised. An official announcement is in the offing, but yes, a few modalities yet remain to be worked on. Probably post all that, Bhansali will declare. But as things stand today, it is Ranveer."

If the gossip is to be true this will be the fourth project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and superstar Ranveer Singh. The two had earlier been a part of some major hits namely Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The movies were not only successful but made a different image of Ranveer Singh, which the audience was in love with. Ranveer is one of the most versatile and bankable actors in the industry. He has a huge fan following.

Sanjay's prime focus at the current moment is with the casting of another ambitious film Heera Mandi. Not only this but also the source has spoken about the rumours of actor Ranbir Kapoor turning down Baiju Bawra. The source had said that the Barfi movie actor was never offered the film so there is no question of him turning down the same.

As per the media reports the time Ranbir had refused a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was the Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Guzaarish.

The actor was offered the role that was eventually essayed by Aditya Roy Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor had turned down the role as he did not wish to play a supporting role to Hrithik Roshan and also feared that it would typecast him as a supporting actor. Previously actress Deepika Padukone who also has a close association with the director is being considered for the female protagonist's role in Baiju Bawra.

The audience is waiting for the hot duo to be on big screen.

Credits- Filmi Beat

