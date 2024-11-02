Wow! Rashmika Mandanna stands strong behind her 'Beautiful' role in Animal; Says ‘I think as an actor, I have done my bit’

MUMBAI : Even though some moviegoers had conflicting opinions about the action-drama film Animal, it was a huge hit at the box office. Rashmika Mandanna, the lead female character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, recently discussed her role in the feature film.

Even though Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released more than two months ago, people are still talking about it. During her interview with a popular news portal, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her joy at the movie's successful box office performance. She did, however, also stand up for her role as Geetanjali in the feature film, saying that it is incredibly strong because she supported a man who is viewed as an alpha male throughout the nation.

The actress also spoke out in support of Geetanjali, revealing that, in her opinion, she is a very strong lady who will stop at nothing to keep her family safe. She says, “My character in the film was written that way. I am an actor bringing the director’s imagination alive. So, everything that we actors do on set or everything we do in the film is actually what the director’s imagination is, right? So, you do as they say. If it’s any little expression or reaction that the director doesn’t like, he does another take. It’s teamwork.”

She further shared, “So, we can’t be like, ‘Ok, this is what you have done and you know you’re influencing girls in the wrong way.’” The actor from Mission Majnu thought her portrayal was ‘beautiful,’ “I will do that character many times over and it should be given to me because I feel like she is truly strong and she is truly a woman that I have heard stories of. I know a lot of Indian women who are like that. So, I just wanted to do this character and I wanted to do it with full purity. I wanted to do it whole-heartedly,” Rashmika shared adding that she did her best in bringing the director’s imagination alive. “I think as an actor, I have done my bit,” she concluded.

