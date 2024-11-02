Wow! Rashmika Mandanna stands strong behind her 'Beautiful' role in Animal; Says ‘I think as an actor, I have done my bit’

Even though Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released more than two months ago, people are still talking about it. During her interview with a popular news portal, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her joy at the movie's successful box office performance.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 07:00
movie_image: 
Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI : Even though some moviegoers had conflicting opinions about the action-drama film Animal, it was a huge hit at the box office. Rashmika Mandanna, the lead female character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, recently discussed her role in the feature film.

Also read: What! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda not getting married due to THIS surprising reason

Even though Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released more than two months ago, people are still talking about it. During her interview with a popular news portal, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her joy at the movie's successful box office performance. She did, however, also stand up for her role as Geetanjali in the feature film, saying that it is incredibly strong because she supported a man who is viewed as an alpha male throughout the nation.

The actress also spoke out in support of Geetanjali, revealing that, in her opinion, she is a very strong lady who will stop at nothing to keep her family safe. She says, “My character in the film was written that way. I am an actor bringing the director’s imagination alive. So, everything that we actors do on set or everything we do in the film is actually what the director’s imagination is, right? So, you do as they say. If it’s any little expression or reaction that the director doesn’t like, he does another take. It’s teamwork.”

She further shared, “So, we can’t be like, ‘Ok, this is what you have done and you know you’re influencing girls in the wrong way.’” The actor from Mission Majnu thought her portrayal was ‘beautiful,’ “I will do that character many times over and it should be given to me because I feel like she is truly strong and she is truly a woman that I have heard stories of. I know a lot of Indian women who are like that. So, I just wanted to do this character and I wanted to do it with full purity. I wanted to do it whole-heartedly,” Rashmika shared adding that she did her best in bringing the director’s imagination alive. “I think as an actor, I have done my bit,” she concluded.

Also read: Woah! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna fuel dating rumours by twining in black; Fan says ‘Pyaar kiya koi chori nahin ki…’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Pinkvilla

 

Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Dear Comrade Geetha Govindam Animal PUSHPA South Mission Majnu Bollywood Pushpa: The Rise Pushpa The Rule Allu Arjun Bobby Deol Anil Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Really! Dil Dhadakne Do: Not Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar Wanted Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar's acclaimed film, Dil Dhadakne Do, underwent a casting journey that saw changes before landing on...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Anuj Overjoyed as Anupama Acknowledges Shruti for Him
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Anupama breaking the awkward silence surrounding Anuj and Shruti...
Spoiler Alert! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: High Drama Unfolds at Amruta's Wedding
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness the culmination of tension and deceit as Aaji and the Chitnis...
Did You Know! HanuMan Actor Teja Sajja Reveals Rejecting 75 Films in Two Years; Here's Why
MUMBAI: Teja Sajja, currently riding the success wave of the superhero film HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma,...
Spoiler Alert! Aankh Micholi: Shocking Revelation Links Kesar Baa to Rukhmini's Mother's Death
MUMBAI : In an upcoming episode packed with suspense and drama, viewers will be stunned by a revelation that shakes the...
What! 12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra discloses THIS was the original director for Vikrant Massey starrer
MUMBAI: Due to his outstanding performance in 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey has been the buzz of the town. People have...
Recent Stories
Ranveer
Really! Dil Dhadakne Do: Not Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar Wanted Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ranveer
Really! Dil Dhadakne Do: Not Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar Wanted Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Teja
Did You Know! HanuMan Actor Teja Sajja Reveals Rejecting 75 Films in Two Years; Here's Why
Vidhu
What! 12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra discloses THIS was the original director for Vikrant Massey starrer
Abhishek Bachchan
Wow! Abhishek Bachchan once revealed the moment he fell in love with Aishwarya Rai; Says ‘Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan’
Sargun
Fascinating! Sargun Mehta Reflects on Career Milestones with Re-release of 'Angrej' & 'Qismat'
Sameer
What! ED Launches Money Laundering Probe Against Sameer Wankhede Over Alleged Bribery in Aryan Khan Case