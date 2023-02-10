Wow! Raveena Tandon reveals how none of her past relationships are hidden from her children

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon has been married for almost two decades to Anil Thadani, but since she was already a movie star before they met, details of her personal life were public information.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/incredible-raveena-tandon-thinks-her-talent-helped-take-risks-breaking-the-mold

Raveena, in a recent interview, shared that she is aware that the gossip spread by those tabloids will never disappear, so she has never hidden anything about her past relationships from her daughters.

The actor said that since “yellow journalism” was “at its peak” in the 1990s, she feels that her daughters might read “something worse,” so it is best to be truthful with them.

Raveena told Lehren Retro, “It’s an open book for them. If not today, tomorrow they will read about it somewhere and they might read something worse, because you know how the ’90s press was. It was yellow journalism at its peak. They had no scruples, no morals, no integrity.”

Raveena said that the times have changed now, as celebrities can control their narrative via social media, but back in the day, they were “at the mercy of editors.” “Whose camp they were in or whom they were buttering up or which hero or heroine was buttering them up, they would only write about them, and their side of the story, without even waiting to find out what the truth was,” she said.

The Mohra actor said that the film magazines of those days wrote the “worst articles” about her. “They sl*t shamed, they body shamed, they called you names. There were pet names given to everyone and the more scandalous the story, the worse they would write,” she shared. Recalling some of the names that she was called, she shared, “I’ve been called so many things, ‘Amazonian’ and ‘thunder thighs’, ‘Ms Arrogant’, ‘Ms High and Mighty’, so many.”

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/really-when-raveena-tandon-revealed-she-was-torn-between-friends-sridevi-and-mona

Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2. She will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express