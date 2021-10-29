WOW! Richa Chadha shares her experience shooting with beau Ali Fazal got French remake – ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Richa Chadda who's well known for her bold and tough characters has been in the news ever since her debut. The actress is dating Ali Fazal who's been a hit with his series 'Mirzapur'.

She will be seen sharing screen space with her beau Ali Fazal in the upcoming series ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’. She calls it a blessing as she shot opposite the actor for the first time. Directed by Shaad Ali, ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’, the Indian adaptation of a French show, featuring Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor along with cameos of several Bollywood celebrities – Farah Khan, Ali, Richa, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza, releases on October 29 on Netflix.

Richa Chadha said: “It was a really blessing to be shooting opposite Ali for the first time. I love the French show and I am happy someone thought it could work in the Indian setting.”

‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ is inspired by the French multi-season show, ‘Dix Pour Cent’ (Ten Per Cent). The show offers hilarious glimpses into the world of glitz, glamour, and drama.

Richa Chadha added “The director was so open to ideas, he allowed us to improvise and come up with comedic lines. Shaad is cooking up a treat and I cannot wait for the release.”

They both also announced about their production company 'Pushing buttons studio'.

Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal were all set to get married but due to the Covid-19 pandemic all their wedding planning was in vain.

