Wow! Rishi Kapoor’s fans impressed with this young Uzbekistani look alike after he recreates his song ‘Main Shayar Toh Nahin’

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor was one of the legendary actors of the Indian film industry. His films like Prem Rog, Amar Akbar Anthony, Sagar, and so many others are still remembered today. His debut film Bobby first brought him into the limelight which was a huge success. His pairing with a young Dimple Kapadia is still remembered today.

The internet has now found a young Rishi Kapoor look alike who has melted their hearts with his recreation of the film’s song ‘Main Shyar Toh Nahin’. The video will melt your heart and remind you of the late Rishi Kapoor. The outfit and hairstyle is on point and will make you nostalgic. Fans are in love with the little Uzbekistani boy.

One fan wrote, “Oh this boy is just mini version of rishi kapoor so cute”, another commented, “Bravooooooo.... what an exact copy.. amazing kiddos.. “, another wrote, “o cute Mini version of Rishi Kapoor . Lovely performance by little cute kids”, one wrote, “So sweet baby mini rishi Kapoor’ one commented, “Awesome bacche ,I want to see the full video.”

Take a look;

Bobby released in 1973 and starred Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The film was directed and produced by Rishi’s father Raj Kapoor. It is one of the biggest hits in the Indian film industry.

What do you think of the little boy’s rendition of Main Shayar Toh Nahin?

Credit-Spotboye