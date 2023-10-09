Wow! From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Check out Bollywood movies that turned BLOCKBUSTER at the box office

MUMBAI: Atlee's Jawan, the most eagerly awaited movie in Bollywood, hits theatres on September 7. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupati all appear in the action-thriller movie. Fans are already anticipating Jawan, and special cameos by Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and Thalapathy Vijay are included in the movie. It will undoubtedly benefit from the fact that it attracts so many stars. But before Jawan, let's take a look at some multi-starrer movies that were huge hits at the box office.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and others have major roles in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy-drama movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie was able to bring in 300 crore rupees at the global box office, but only 140 crore rupees net in India.

Happy New Year

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, and Vivian Shah all had significant roles in Farhan Khan's action-comedy Happy New Year. At the box office, the movie was able to bring in 340 crores of rupees. The film rose to become SRK's third-highest earner.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The comedy-drama film, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar, has Kalki Koechlin, Abhay Deol, Hrithik Roshan, and Farhan Akhtar in pivotal parts. The movie won 9 International Indian Film Academy Awards and 2 National Film Awards. Additionally, it won 7 Filmfare Awards. The movie was able to bring in Rs. 153 crores.

Housefull

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Jiah Khan, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, and Boman Irani play significant roles in Sajid Khan's comedy film Housefull. The movie was a big success with audiences, grossing 115 crores rupees at the box office.

Rajneeti

Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, and Manoj Bajpayee all played major roles in Prakash Jha's Rajneeti. The Mahabharata served as inspiration for the movie, which concentrated on contemporary political families. At the box office, the film was able to bring in 143 crores of rupees.

Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 is an action-packed movie with dual parts for Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra. It was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The box office for this sequel exceeded Rs. 100 crore.

Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal played the main characters in the movie directed by Neeraj Vora. Without this trio, Hera Pheri would be lacking. The crowd continues to adore this comedic movie. Popular news portal claims that the movie brought in a total of Rs. 67.71 crore worldwide and Rs. 40.80 crore nett in India.

3 Idiots

The plot of the film "3 Idiots" was taken from Chetan Bhagat's book "Five Point Someone." Along with Aamir Khan, this comedy also stars R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, and Boman Irani. This movie went on to earn the most money ever in India. 400.61 crores of rupees were collected by 3 idiots.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were the key actors in Karan Johar's drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. At the box office, this movie was able to bring in Rs. 117 crores.

Credit- Bollywoodlife