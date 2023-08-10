Wow! Saira Banu recalls how her engagement with Dilip Kumar 'created a storm worldwide'

Veteran Bollywood actor Saira Banu has been quite active on Instagram, sharing tidbits from her personal and professional life. Saira took to the photo-sharing site on Monday to share an interesting anecdote about her engagement with legendary actor Dilip Kumar.
SAIRA BANU

MUMBAI:  Veteran Bollywood actor Saira Banu has been quite active on Instagram, sharing tidbits from her personal and professional life. Saira took to the photo-sharing site on Monday to share an interesting anecdote about her engagement with legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Sharing a set of old photos with Dilip, Saira shared how the actor walked into her house and heart to wish her on her birthday, and just after a week, he asked Saira’s grandmother Shamshad Abdul Waheed Khan’s approval to marry her.

Saira Banu wrote, “This date is dearest to my heart because on 23rd August, 1966 Dilip Sahib walked into my House and my Heart to wish me for my Birthday and wonder of wonders! The very next week, Sahib sought my hand in marriage from my grandmother Shamshad Abdul Waheed Khan’s approval. Consequently, on this day October 2nd, we had a quiet family ceremony where Dilip Sahib and I exchanged engagement rings and my dream of becoming Dilip Sahib’s wife stepped onto the threshold of coming true.”

She added, “To the entire world, this was a bolt from the blue because nobody had ever imagined this possibility since we had never worked together and had never been propelled as an ‘Ideal Couple’ by the imaginative media and so this news created a storm worldwide. This happening has beautiful sentimental parts to narrate as well as hilariously funny incidents that ensued which I shall write about later. #EngagementDay.”

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married on October 11, 1966. At the time of their wedding, Saira was 22 and Dilip was 44-years-old. They did not have any children.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021.

