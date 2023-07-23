Wow! Saira Banu shares delightful unseen BTS pictures with Dilip Kumar

MUMBAI: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on July 7 last year at the age of 98. He was very close to his wife Saira Banu. She has spoken about being 'extremely distressed' after the death of her husband. In a new interview, she said that she can't get out of the loss and needs Dilip 'desperately' in her life. The veteran actress also said that she doesn't want to step out of home. She also added that she is not mingling with people but only with her immediate friends.

Saira Banu now shared some BTS pictures of her 1974 film Sagina with husband Dilip Kumar. Sharing the pictures she wrote, “Sagina is one of my most loved films. It is based on the true story of the labour movement. Sagina, a factorylabourer...is an honest, aggressive and loveable character who was the first to fight against the tyranny of the British bosses in the tea gardens of Northern-Eastern India. Sagina becomes a Welfare Officer and brings about justice.”

She further wrote, “I was so happy when Sahib and revered Tapan Sinha worked together... they were such good friends and like minded that they brought ease and cordiality while filming "Sagina" in the most relaxed atmosphere at Gayabari where we worked in the outdoors. The first thing that Sahib set up in the garden was a Badminton court for all the team of the shooting to play together in the evenings and then cosily huddle in the house to sing and joke together turn by turn.

She added, “Sharing a scene which is my personal favourite... when Sagina who is a robust outgoing man, is sitting in his office absolutely bored and suffocated and then he steps out compelled to breathe the fresh air in the lush outdoors. Then he spots the coming of the train and exuberantly matches speed with the passing train.

I think it is one of Sahib's most spellbinding and enthralling performances.”

After a long ailment, Dilip Kumar died on July 7 last year. Several Bollywood stars including Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan visited Dilip's house and burial ground to pay their last respects. The couple married in 1966 and had a fruitful 55 years of married bliss.

