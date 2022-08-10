WOW! Sameera Reddy’s pictures and videos from her Paris vacation will make you feel wanderlust

Sameera Reddy is on a vacation in Paris, and recently the actress took to Instagram to share some pictures and videos from there. Check out the pictures and videos below...
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Sameera Reddy has been away from movies for the past many years. But, she always grabs our attention because of her social media posts. The actress’ fans love her funny videos with her family.
Currently, Sameera is on a vacation in Paris, and recently visited Disneyland with her husband and kids. The actress took to Instagram to share some pictures and videos from there and also gave some tips to people who would be going to Disneyland Paris.

She wrote, “Took me 44 yrs to see Disneyland for the first time The universe wanted me to experience this with my babies and boy was it worth it I was a child all over again and I can’t tell you how happy it made me to have this first with my kids and Akshai !”

Check out the posts below...

Sameera Reddy made her Hindi film debut with the 2002 release Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. She was later seen in movies like Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, Taxi Number 9211, Race, De Dana Dan, and others. But, after 2013 she stopped working in movies. The actress’ last release was Varadhanayaka which was a Kannada film.

In 2014, Sameera got married to businessman Akshai Varde and they are blessed with two kids, one son and daughter.

Well, looking at Sameera’s comic timing in her videos on Instagram, we are sure her fans would love to see her in a full-fledged comedy role.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

