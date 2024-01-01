Wow! Sangram Singh opens up about his upcoming film Udaan Zindgi Ki and his comeback to professional wrestling

MUMBAI: Famous wrestler, actor, and motivational speaker Sangram Singh won the hearts of the public by showing his honest and sincere personality in multiple reality shows including Bigg Boss 7, Survivor India, and Nach Baliye 7. Now, he is looking to gain back the love from audiences for his upcoming film Udaan Zindgi Ki, which will hit theatres in 2024.

Talking about the sports drama, Sangram told DNA, "This movie is about a father-son relationship. The son wants to get into sports, but his father always stops him and asks him to do some well-paying job. When the father gets convinced and the son starts achieving success, his father passes away. It's a very emotional and inspiring film. I had a great time working on it and films such as these take cinema ahead." The film's release date hasn't been announced yet.

Two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Sangram Singh is also set to make his comeback to professional wrestling after six years at the Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship to be held in February 2024 in Dubai. Sangram also revealed why he took a break of six years from professional wrestling and what made him comeback to the sport.

Singh said, "I had a injury in between and got busy in my other work commitments. Wrestling has always been my first priority. I feel this is the correct time to make a comeback as some people might say that this is not the correct age for wrestling, but I want to inspire the young kids that if I can do this, then they can too. This is the right step I feel and I am making this comeback as I am getting this good opportunity."

