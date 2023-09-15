Wow! Shah Rukh Khan praises 'Jawan' writer Sumit Arora for unforgettable dialogues; Calls ‘truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood’

Red Chillies Entertainment, the film's production company, claims that Jawan has earned a total of Rs 953.97 crore across the world. Jawan made Rs 7 crore (net) on its 16th day in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, bringing its domestic net earnings to Rs 532.93 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Is Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan matched by another celebrity for warmth and wit? Perhaps, but it doesn't appear like author Sumit Arora is willing to consider the possibility. Shah Rukh Khan himself recently exemplified these traits by wittily and charmingly responding to one of Arora's social media postings.

The Jawan dialogue writer lavished admiration on all of the film's participants in a lengthy statement on Twitter, with a particular focus on SRK. He said of SRK, calling him "magic" and "a bundle of love, “Anybody who meets him, comes back feeling special. He is a star who not only shines bright but also spreads his stardust onto you.”

“Dealing with every situation and every person with so much love, grace and gentleness. Giving equal respect to each and every one. Always being so inclusive, and so open. So humble and always so witty. There is so much that one can learn from you and I really hope some of these learnings stick around and stay with me,” Arora mentioned.


 
He concluded,  “You are truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood. Bas, now I will stop here.., warna aap phir se bologe ki, itna lamba lamba mat likh, picture hai, khatam bhi karni hai (otherwise you will yet again say don’t write such long messages; it’s a movie, we have to finish it too) 

In response to this touching message, which featured a picture of SRK hugging an ecstatic Arora, the actor said, “Abhi bhi lamba hi likha hai. Sankshipt beta, sankshipt (You’re still writing long messages. Son, keep it concise).”

SRK adds, “The ability to invest love in ur creativity but not fall in love with it is the greatest quality a writer can possess. U have been a pillar of strength thru the making of #Jawan & ur dialogues made the film memorable. Love u.”

Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra all had significant roles in the Atlee Kumar-directed movie Jawan.

Given that Jawan had been a box office success, fans were interested in learning more about the humanitarian endeavors of the Meer Foundation at an SRK-hosted Ask Me Anything session. The actor revealed that he will work with the foundation to organize screenings of the movie.

SRK continued by saying that he hoped it would make everyone smile. “Yeah the whole family has been saying it. Will start with all our partners that Meer Foundation works with to show everyone the film. Being an entertainer if I can make all of them smile it will be most satisfying. Telling @RedChilliesEnt just now. Tks for the idea. #Jawan,” he mentioned.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

