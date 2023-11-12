Wow! Shah Rukh Khan rushed to rescue terrified female crew members during Prahlad Kakkar's on-set outburst; Says ‘Easygoing and very compassionate with the crew’

Ad Guru Prahlad Kakkar recalled an instance in which the Pathaan actor interfered to spare the team from his wrath during an ad shoot. Prahlad revealed details about his experience collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan on Cyrus Broacha's podcast.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 00:45
Shah

MUMBAI: The actor Shah Rukh Khan has always valued interpersonal relationships and has made it a point to speak with each member of the crew personally. Ad Guru Prahlad Kakkar recalled an instance in which the Pathaan actor interfered to spare the team from his wrath during an ad shoot. Prahlad revealed details about his experience collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan on Cyrus Broacha's podcast. He recalled, “Shah Rukh was brilliant. He’s easygoing and very compassionate with the crew. So, if anyone would be shouting at the crew, he would cover up for them.”

Also read: Exclusive! "Jawan is a love letter from me to SRK sir" - Atlee

One of Prahlad's best memories of working with Shah Rukh was collaborating on a noodle commercial. He added, “I remember once, we were doing a noodle shoot for Nissin. I had especially selected the bowls to match the noodles. Yellow on the inside and red on the outside. And the crew misplaced my bowls, and here I am waiting for the shot and there are no bowls. They brought some other bowls, which I rejected and threw a fit, and everyone was hiding.”

He continued, “No one was trying to look for the bowls. Everyone was looking for a corner to hide. Shah Rukh goes backstage, collects all my girls who were scouring away and tells them, ‘Don’t worry’. Then he comes and tells me, ‘It’s okay. It doesn’t matter what bowls you use, as long as the noodles are right’.”

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was another person Prahlad collaborated with and highlighted the actor's punctuality. He said, “We would step on the sets 15 minutes late, which is very good for a unit. He’d (Amitabh) be sitting there reading a newspaper with full make up. My first line is, ‘I am sorry’. The rest of the day you keep saying, ‘Sorry, sorry sorry’.”

When asked how he would tell Amitabh to do retakes, Prahlad replied, “Don’t tell him anything, you just say, ‘Sir can we try this again with a little nuance’.” December will see the release of Shah Rukh's upcoming movie Dunki, while Amitabh will next be seen in Thalaivar 170 and Kalki 2898AD.

Also read: Must Read! Jawan’s composer Anirudh Ravichander to marry rumored lady love Keerthy Suresh? Latter’s father reacts

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express

