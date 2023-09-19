Wow! Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on Jawan director Atlee's coolness; Says ‘This is mass and not class’

MUMBAI: The worldwide support for actor Shah Rukh Khan's most recent film, Jawan, has left him speechless. At the film's success gathering on Friday in Mumbai, SRK expressed gratitude to the entire crew and director Atlee for making the film what it is. He added that his director Atlee and his audience were his only priorities while working on the movie.

Shah Rukh claimed that love is the only thing that feeds actors, and he experienced plenty of it while filming Jawan.

He said, “Deepika loves me. She is family. The young girls were showing me so much love. Sunil Grover, he is love personified for me. Vijay sir, who I’ve admired from far. Then Atlee, he is a brilliant director from them I have only felt love.”

Also read:Box office! Jawan hits the ball out of park, here's the day 9 collection

However, Shah Rukh Khan also admitted to fighting Atlee as “he is mass and I am class”. Shah Rukh shared, “Every time I thought I have done a cool shot, Atlee sir would be like, ‘No, this is mass and not class.'” However, at the end of the day, the actor decided to make his director happy. He said, “Whatever I’ve done in the film is because of the love of the team. I get shy, actors get shy to do things, and we feel awkward. I just wanted to make him happy and please him. It is the duty of every actor, whatever film you do, you have to make your director happy because, through his eyes, everybody is going to perceive you and see you. I’m happy I could make him (Atlee) happy.”

In a lengthy speech, the superstar also explained what Jawan meant to the team as a whole. He stated, “A lot is being said about Jawan, but for us Jawan is a feeling which every Indian has. Jawan is an emotion. Jawan is an Indian soldier, mother, girl, vigilante, and you have to understand that Jawan many times is very weak, as he is all of us. Jawan is many times wrong, but many many times, he is also very right. Jawan sometimes will live in the darkness, and sometimes Jawan will be the one emanating the light. Every Indian who is upright is Jawan. Honestly, Jawan stands for goodness and love.”

This year, Shah Rukh Khan made his return to the big screen in a full-fledged part after 3years. The actor claimed that he felt "nervous" after this interval.

He mentioned, “I was nervous (initially) because I had not worked for a while and for me to get back on a set, after a period of three years, itself was very new. I was feeling very different.”

But now that Pathaan and Jawan have been a hit, Shah Rukh is looking forward to Dunki, his third release of the year. He hopes to continue making films that please his fans.

SRK spoke about his films in 2023, “I am not trying to show off, but God has been kind. We had Pathaan, and God has been even kinder with Jawan. We started with January 26, Republic Day, (Pathaan release), it’s a good, auspicious day and then we came on Janmashtami on Lord Krishna’s birthday (with Jawan). Now, we have New Year's coming, and on Christmas, I’ll bring Dunki. Saare national integration rakhta hoon, waise bhi jis din meri film release hoti hai, uss din Eid hoti hai. (I keep national integration in mind, and anyways, the day my film releases, it is Eid)”

Shah Rukh Khan concluded by promising his fans,“I will keep working hard. I feel good when I see people happy watching my film. I’ve become more of a gentler and selfless actor than I was. Earlier, I was selfish about doing good roles. Now, I want to make people happy. God has been too kind to me, and my family, and I’m very grateful for whatever is happening. Just pray for me that I get every film right because I’ll try and work harder.”

Also read: Exclusive! "Jawan is a love letter from me to SRK sir" - Atlee

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Indian Express



