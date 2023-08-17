Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star Mahira Khan to tie the knot for the second time?

MUMBAI: Mahira Khan, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in his romantic-action film Raees (2017) is reportedly all set to get married next month. The actor has been in a long time relationship with beau Salim Karim and the duo have decided to make their relationship official. Reports suggest that the duo will be getting married next month.

On Thursday, several news outlets reported that Mahira Khan will be getting married in September. The reports also added that the ceremony will be a close-knit affair with only close friends and family members of the couple in attendance.

A news outlet reported that Mahira will be getting married in a hill station. Salim Karim is the CEO of the startup Simpaisa. The duo have often been spotted together attending intimate get-togethers, but have never made their relationship public. Neither Mahira nor team have confirmed or denied the news yet.

While Mahira has never publicly spoken about her love life, she recently spoke about finding love again in her life. “There’s a line in Humsafar which I thought was beautiful, where Ashar says to Khirad, ‘Pata nahi tum mujhe kis naiki kay badlay main miley ho (I don’t know what I did right to deserve you.) I think the same about him,” the actress said during an interview.

Mahira was previously married to Ali Askar. While not much is known about him, it has been reported that the couple met Ali Askari at the Indus Studios during her vacation in Los Angeles in 2006. The couple soon fell in love and decided to get married. Mahira was just 23 when she got married to Ali in 2007.

Mahira and Ali’s marriage was short lived and the couple officially sought a divorce in 2015. They also have a son, Azlan.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan was recently seen in the blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt opposite Fawad Khan. The film went on to create several records at the box office.

