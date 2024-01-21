Wow! Shilpa Shetty's Fit Family Chronicles: 11-Year-Old Son Flaunts Abs

MUMBAI: Amidst promoting her upcoming web series, "Indian Police Force," Shilpa Shetty took a moment to discuss her family's dedication to a healthy lifestyle. The focus of the conversation turned to her son Viaan, who, at the tender age of 11, is actively hitting the gym and showcasing well-defined abs.

Confirming this revelation, Shilpa expressed gratitude that her son inherited her fitness genes. Amusingly recounting a conversation with Viaan, she shared, "Yesterday, I asked him if he finished his homework... he is going to be 12 in May and you know what he said to me? 'Yes mama, I went to the gym'. I said 'You better finish your homework! Gym ke liye bohut time hai (There's a lot of time before you start gymming)."

Delving into Viaan's inclination towards fitness, Shilpa highlighted that it's a result of observing both her and her husband, Raj Kundra, prioritizing their workouts. She emphasized the importance of evolving into a better version of oneself and expressed joy that health and fitness are integral values in their home.

Shilpa Shetty, who tied the knot with Raj Kundra in November 2009, welcomed Viaan in May 2012. The couple expanded their family with the addition of daughter Samisha in February 2020 through surrogacy.

The actress also discussed her excitement about the upcoming series "Indian Police Force," where she essays the role of a cop alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The trailer, released in early January, promises an action-packed narrative. Shilpa expressed her elation at being chosen by filmmaker Rohit Shetty for the role, emphasizing the authenticity of their portrayal of real-life heroes by abstaining from stunt doubles.

As Shilpa Shetty continues to inspire fans with her fitness journey, the revelation about her son's commitment to a healthy lifestyle adds another chapter to their family's fitness chronicles.

Credit: The Hindustan Times