Wow! Shriya Saran and hubby Andrei Koscheev exude amazing chemistry at their Roman holiday

MUMBAI: Shriya Saran is an actress who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi-language films. Although Saran aspired to become a well-known dancer, she became an actress with her film debut in 2001 with the Telugu film Ishtam, and had her first commercial success with Nuvve Nuvve. She gained fame in Bollywood with films Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

The actress seems to be enjoying her Roman vacation with her hubby Andrei Koscheev. She shared some stunning pictures with him and the chemistry between them is simply sizzling. She captioned the pictures, “Just like that in Rome”Check out the post here;

In a previous post, Shriya wrote, “Rome Need I say more. Love rome ,Because of its history, art, architecture, and beauty – and perhaps its gelato and pasta! Love pasta”

Shriya has a massive fan following and never fails to stun them with her awsome posts and pictures.

