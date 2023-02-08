Wow! Shriya Saran and hubby Andrei Koscheev exude amazing chemistry at their Roman holiday

The actress seems to be enjoying her Roman vacation with her hubby Andrei Koscheev. She shared some stunning pictures with him and the chemistry between them is simply sizzling.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 18:16
movie_image: 
Shriya Saran

MUMBAI: Shriya Saran is an actress who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi-language films. Although Saran aspired to become a well-known dancer, she became an actress with her film debut in 2001 with the Telugu film Ishtam, and had her first commercial success with Nuvve Nuvve. She gained fame in Bollywood with films Drishyam and Drishyam 2. 

Also Read-Elegant! Check out these gorgeous sarees elegantly carried by Shriya Saran

The actress seems to be enjoying her Roman vacation with her hubby Andrei Koscheev. She shared some stunning pictures with him and the chemistry between them is simply sizzling. She captioned the pictures, “Just like that in Rome”Check out the post here;

In a previous post, Shriya wrote, “Rome Need I say more. Love rome ,Because of its history, art, architecture, and beauty – and perhaps its gelato and pasta! Love pasta”

Shriya has a massive fan following and never fails to stun them with her awsome posts and pictures.

Also Read- Stunning! Check out these gorgeous looks of Shriya Saran in prints

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

Shriya Saran Andrei Koscheev Drishyam Drishyam 2 Ajay Devgn Rome Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 18:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Abhishek Malhan defeats Pooja Bhatt and becomes the first finalist and last captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2 by winning the Ticket to the Finale task
MUMBAI: The Ticket to the Finale task finally came to an end, and it was filled with drama and excitement! After the...
Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav: What! Daksh brings Shiv's statue to the Yagya
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Audience Perspective: Abhinav has had a very deep impact on Akshara’s storyline and on AbhiRa’s journey!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars...
Wow! Shriya Saran and hubby Andrei Koscheev exude amazing chemistry at their Roman holiday
MUMBAI: Shriya Saran is an actress who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi-language films. Although Saran...
SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?”
MUMBAI:Sushmita Sen has been in the news for the past few days because of her upcoming web series Taali in which she is...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Major Drama ! Aradhana's betrayal becomes a news, Aradhana's father reveals a major truth
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Recent Stories
Shriya Saran
Wow! Shriya Saran and hubby Andrei Koscheev exude amazing chemistry at their Roman holiday
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sushmita Sen
SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?”
Nitin Desai
Sad! Indian celebs who died by suicide this year
Hrithik roshan
Uff! Hrithik Roshan shares his Argentinian vacation picture with ladylove Saba Azad, calls her “Winter Girl”
Sara Ali Khan
Trolled! “She needs to work on her walk” Netizens troll actress Sara Ali Khan for her way of walking
Shraddha Kapoor
Kya Baat Hai! Shraddha Kapoor’s fan goes on knees to propose her; actress’ sweet gesture impresses netizens
Nick Jonas
Aww! Nick Jonas shares delightful throwback birthday pictures of wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie as they enjoy a beach vacation, check it out