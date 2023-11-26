Wow! Sobhita Dhulipala breaks silence on colour shaming, discusses skin tone; Says 'Me usse apni kami ki tarah….’

MUMBAI: Sobhita Dhulipala is Among Bollywood's most gifted actresses. The diva never backs down from indulging her followers in her sublime beauty, candid commentary, and much more. Because of her remarkable acting abilities in films like Major, Made in Heaven, The Night Manager, and many more, Sobhita has been drawing a lot of attention. The diva did recently talk about the color-shaming she experienced.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala accidentally spilled Made in Heaven season 2 secrets; here’s what she revealed

Sobhita Dhulipala was asked about her opinion on colour shaming during an interview. The diva revealed that she finds a slightly Dusky complexion to be very attractive. As the interview went on with the popular news portal, Sobhita said that a person should always have self-confidence because if they don't, nothing will make their skin or hair look good.

Sobhita stated, "I personally think that slightly dusky colour is very beautiful and it’s what I find very attractive. Maybe the love for a lighter skin comes from a colonial hangover and it’s okay. There’s all kinds of skin colour across the spectrum. And I don’t think it has really bothered me to make me feel diminished. How we look is only one part of who we are. No matter how much you do something to your skin or hair, if you don’t feel confident as an individual, I don’t think you will feel confident. I think that is a very strong inner voice."

Sobhita said she was grateful for the opportunities she was given because they gave her confidence. The actress went on to say that even though some people find her skin tone to be problematic, she doesn't let it destroy her inner confidence. Sobhita disclosed, "I am fortunate to find opportunities and worked on characters that gave me that confidence. Even if some people might not take the way with my skin colour, I think of it as their taste, their opinion. Wo unka opinion hai. Mai usse apni kami ki tarah nahi samajhti.”

Sobhita Dhulipala revealed that she thought standards for "pretty" were limited during her multiple auditions for ad shooting. The diva went on to say that the women she found amazing looked different from the definition of the same back then.

Speaking of how her heroes don't fit stereotypes, Sobhita revealed, "When I was doing a lot of auditions for ads, at that time I had felt that the expectations for ‘pretty’ for those ads was a bit narrow-minded. Some of the women whom I find amazing look a little different from that definition. So, my heroes don’t fit into the stereotype, but they are still my heroes. So, I was very interested in showcasing performance and in making people understand that I can deliver a character and that became my focus at the beginning. My first film and my initial few projects have been ‘parallel cinema or art house’. And I found great joy and confidence in that.”

Sobhita Dhulipala competed in the Miss India Earth 2013 pageant back in 2013. She made her feature debut shortly after in the 2016 thriller Raman Raghav 2.0, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Still, she became well-known for her role in the first and second seasons of the drama series Made in Heaven on Amazon Prime Video. In addition, she made appearances in a number of shows and motion pictures, such as The Night Manager, Ponniyin Selvan: I, II, Major, Moothon, Kurup, and Goodachari.

Also read: Shocking! Sobhita Dhulipala recalls the time when she was wasn't considered 'pretty' enough for advertisements

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis