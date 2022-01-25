WOW! Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu celebrate 7 years of marriage

MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan have completed 7 years of marriage today. Taking to her social media handle, Soha posted a few lovely pictures with her husband Kunal Khemu.

In the pictures, Soha was seen wearing a black top with a white shirt on top and blue jeans while Kunal was seen wearing a black hoodie. They both were seen smiling as they pose for the lensmen. One another picture that the couple shared, Kunal Khemu is wearing a graphic mouth printed mask. The print shows sharp teeth and red gums. While Soha Ali Khan smiles at the camera, Kunal Khemu confronts her and distorts her face in a violent expression.

Check out the pictures here:

Soha Ali Khan captioned the pictures as Happy 7 years my love there’s no itch that you can’t scratch, that s why we make the perfect match. While Kunal Khemu wrote, Happy 7 my jaan @sakpataudi #happyanniversary

Soon the pictures have gone viral on social media. The fans and a few of the couple’s friends from Bollywood started commenting on the pictures. Bollywood stars who congratulated the couple are Angad Bedi, Patrelekhaa, Neha Dhupia, Tiger Shroff, Sumeet Vyas, Sophie Choudry, and many others

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati alongside Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Raghuvir Yadav, and Kritika Kamra. On the other hand, Kunal Khemu was last seen in the movies Malang and Kalank. The actor will be next seen in Kanjoos Makkhichoos, and Malang 2.

