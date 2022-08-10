Wow! Sonakshi Sinha gives a glimpse of her new home, says “Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!”

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way since her debut film Dabangg with Salman Khan. The actress has proved her mettle with films like Lootera, Akira, and many more. She recently made everyone sit up and take notice of her brilliant performance in the OTT series Dahaad with Vijay Verma.

Sonakshi has now moved into a new house and shared a wonderful glimpse of it on her social media page. Seems like she is having a hard time doing up her house and arranging things. She captioned her post, “Adulting - HARD!!!!

Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!!

Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!”

Sonakshi’s fans and friends were in full support of the Dahaad actress. Actor Saqib Saleem wrote, “Very proud of you sona what a lovely space” Another friend wrote, “Congrats can’t wait to come and chill at this new space.’ One fan wrote, “You go girl! Girls buying their dream house is the kind of Goal every girl needs.” Another wrote, “Congratulations for your New House You deserve it after Dahad Keep Dahadiiiing.....One commented, “This kind of adulting is a bliss”

There were some funny comments on her post too! One worte, “Why do u need new home? Kanan Gill told everyone that you have a whole building to yourself” another wrote, “It seems as if farzi had its shooting there. . Such resemblance” another wrote, “Humein bhi is type ki adulting karni hai”

What do you think of Sonakshi’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Sonaksi will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series Heeramandi.

