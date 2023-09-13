Wow! Sonakshi Sinha purchases a lavish sea-facing apartment in Bandra worth a whopping Rs 11 Crores

Sonakshi has purchased a lavish apartment for herself in Mumbai’s posh Bandra area. The apartment is worth a whopping Rs 11 crores and is located on the 26th floor of the 81 Aureate building.
movie_image: 
Sonakshi

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way since her debut film Dabangg with Salman Khan. The actress has proved her mettle with films like Lootera, Akira, and many more. She recently made everyone sit up and take notice of her brilliant performance in the OTT series Dahaad with Vijay Verma. The actress has now added another feather to her hat.

Sonakshi has purchased a lavish apartment for herself in Mumbai’s posh Bandra area. The apartment is worth a whopping Rs 11 crores and is located on the 26th floor of the 81 Aureate building. The building also has many well known industrialists and celebs staying there. The plush apartment which is Spread over a carpet area of of 2208.77 sq ft, gives a stunning view of the sea as well as the Mumbai skyline as well as the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea link. 

The Dahaad actress, as per reports, paid stamp duty worth Rs 55 lakh along with Rs 30,000 registration fees for her lavish abode.

In 2020, Sonakshi had purchased a 4BHK apartment in Bandra worth Rs 14 crores. 

On the work front, Sonaksi will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series Heeramandi.

