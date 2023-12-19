Wow! Sonakshi Sinha spotted with boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal at a wedding, check out the pictures

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way since her debut film Dabangg with Salman Khan. The actress has proved her mettle with films like Lootera, Akira, and many more. She recently made everyone sit up and take notice of her brilliant performance in the OTT series Dahaad with Vijay Verma. The actress has been in the news for her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal.

Also Read-Sonakshi Sinha: I'm not worried about when work will start

Sonakshi has been spotted with Zaheer on several occasions however the duo have not been very vocal about their relationship. The duo were recently seen at Vinod Goenka’s wedding party, which took place at Mahabaleshwar. The groom is Milap Zaveri’s brother and best friends with Zaheer.

Also seen at the party were actress Padmini Kolhapure and Tutu Sharma’s son Priyank. Check out the picture below;

The Goenka’s held a big lavish party at Bastion recently where Padmini and Tutu were also seen. The Sharma and Goenka family is quite close.

Also Read-From Tabu to Sonakshi Sinha, have a look at their breathtaking jewelry

On the work front, Sonaksi will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series Heeramandi.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-TimesNow