Wow! 'Style' duo Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan to come together for a movie, read more

MUMBAI: Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan were immensely loved by the fans in the movie Style. The movie, which released in 2001 was directed by N. Chandra and also had Riya Sen and Shilpi Sharma. The movie over the time became very popular and it is considered as one of the most watched movies whenever it premieres on satellite channels.

The partnership of Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan is talk of the town till today. Well, now there are many reports and news suggesting that this famous duo, Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan will be back together for another movie.

Yes, you heard right. Actors Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan are to be seen once again sharing screen space after two decades for a new movie. Taking to his instagram handle, actor Sharman Joshi shared the news.

The actor wrote, “With the film all ready to roll, I am absolutely excited. The films that Sahil and I did earlier brought about a lot of appreciation for the chemistry we shared on screen. It was our first commercial hit that was seen by Raju Hirani sir too, who then signed me for 3 Idiots”.

No doubt, this news has brought a wave of happiness among the fans all over and many are excited have their Chantu and Bantu back.

