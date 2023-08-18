Wow! Subhash Ghai confirms Khalnayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s scripting history at the box office with his latest release Gadar 2. The film has been breaking box office records and is emerging as one of the highest grossing Bollywood films ever.

Also read - Amazing! Subhash Ghai reveals THIS actress was the first choice to play lead in his show Jaanaki

The blockbuster success of Gadar 2 has given many filmmakers a boost to revive their fan favorite films into a sequel.

After reports of JP Dutta reviving Border with a sequel went viral, Subhash Ghai too has joined on the bandwagon of sequel and is planning to make second installments of many of his films.

Subhash Ghai, who has directed several blockbuster films including Pardes, Saudagar, Karz, Ram Lakhan and Krodhi, recently confirmed that he is planning to make a sequel to his all-time classic, Khalnayak.

The film featured Sanjay Dutt in the lead role alongside Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff and got rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike.

Taking inspiration from Gadar 2, Subhash Ghai has revealed that he will be soon announcing Khalnayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt and a new actor. Interestingly, the film will be completing 20 years of its theatrical release next month.

“We have already planned to release Khalnayak on September 4 through Mukta Arts Cinema, where we have more than 100 screens. We will celebrate the re-release of the film with the press,” the director told Pinkvilla.

Subhash Ghai also said that many producers have asked him about the sequels or remakes of classic films including Khalnayak, Karma, Saudagar and Pardes and thus he is planning on working on the same.

The filmmaker added, “You may hear some news very soon from our company about a sequel of one of these big iconic films. We have a story lab, they keep working on the story, and I am heading that department. People love nostalgia, and Ballu Balram of Khalnayak may appear on the screen in a big way.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has been creating new records at the box office. The film has so far collected over Rs 389 crore in India and is expected to cross the Rs 400 crore mark today.

Also read - Subhash Ghai ventures into television with daily soap 'Jaanaki'

Worldwide, Gadar 2 is nearing the Rs 500 crore mark. Apart from Sunny, the film also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur and is directed by Anil Sharma.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life





