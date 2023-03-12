Wow! Suhana Khan is an Alia Bhatt fan, but not because of her acting skills, read more

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan recently lauded Alia Bhatt for re wearing her wedding saree while receiving her first National Award. Alia made heads turn by doing something like this that has never been done before by any other Bollywood actress.

Also read - WOAH! Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the ‘humble’

And this step by Alia has made The Archies diva Suhana Khan her big fan, and she raved about how important this step was. Suhana, in her latest interview, spoke about how Alia took a much-needed stand over sustainability.

Owing to her debut film's concept on the fight to protect the environment, Suhana sighted an example of Alia and said, "Recently, Alia Bhatt wore her wedding saree again for the National Awards, and I think as somebody with a platform who has an influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message. She did that, and she took a stand for sustainability and advocated for it. And if Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree, then we can also repeat an outfit for a party."

Alia and Suhana share a good bond, all thanks to Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar once broke the ice between Suhana and Alia after she had once made a phone call to the Dunki star over needing help on the lip sync for songs while shooting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia revealed how SRK told her to come home as he was taking the same class with her daughter Suhana.

Suhana is also a hug fan of Alia's acting skills and the Jigra actress had revealed how the girl loved her film Darlings. "Shah Rukh saw it and he spoke to me in that Darlings lingo 'thanks yours fors suchs lovelys films'. They all loved it. They all saw it. They were so kind. Suhana (Khan) saw it two times. The second she saw I was 'guts you have seen this for the second time'".

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Suhana Khan achieves her first big milestone and makes her public debut!

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, along with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and is slated to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life