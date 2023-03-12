Wow! Suhana Khan is an Alia Bhatt fan, but not because of her acting skills, read more

Suhana Khan recently lauded Alia Bhatt for re wearing her wedding saree while receiving her first National Award. Alia made heads turn by doing something like this that has never been done before by any other Bollywood actress.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 12:00
movie_image: 
Suhana

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan recently lauded Alia Bhatt for re wearing her wedding saree while receiving her first National Award. Alia made heads turn by doing something like this that has never been done before by any other Bollywood actress. 

Also read - WOAH! Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the ‘humble’

And this step by Alia has made The Archies diva Suhana Khan her big fan, and she raved about how important this step was. Suhana, in her latest interview, spoke about how Alia took a much-needed stand over sustainability.

Owing to her debut film's concept on the fight to protect the environment, Suhana sighted an example of Alia and said, "Recently, Alia Bhatt wore her wedding saree again for the National Awards, and I think as somebody with a platform who has an influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message. She did that, and she took a stand for sustainability and advocated for it. And if Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree, then we can also repeat an outfit for a party."

Alia and Suhana share a good bond, all thanks to Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar once broke the ice between Suhana and Alia after she had once made a phone call to the Dunki star over needing help on the lip sync for songs while shooting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia revealed how SRK told her to come home as he was taking the same class with her daughter Suhana.

Suhana is also a hug fan of Alia's acting skills and the Jigra actress had revealed how the girl loved her film Darlings. "Shah Rukh saw it and he spoke to me in that Darlings lingo 'thanks yours fors suchs lovelys films'. They all loved it. They all saw it. They were so kind. Suhana (Khan) saw it two times. The second she saw I was 'guts you have seen this for the second time'".

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Suhana Khan achieves her first big milestone and makes her public debut!

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, along with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and is slated to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Suhana Khan Alia Bhatt Dunki The Archies Zoya Akhtar Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Wow! Radhika Madan reveals how she texted her team at 2am about doing the film, Sanaa
MUMBAI: Over the months, Sanaa has won acclaim at many international film festivals, including the Tallinn Black Nights...
Box office! Animal crosses the mark of 100 crore in just 2 days, whereas Sam Bahadur is struggling, here are the collection
MUMBAI: It's time for actor Ranbir Kapoor to shine all over the nation with his movie Animal, the actor and his movie...
Wow! Meiyang Chang on marking his return to music, 'It's a great time to be a musician'
MUMBAI: Meiyang Chang is marking his return to the music scene, with his first original song from his upcoming EP ‘...
Woah! Vidya Balan's reaction to people who suggested that starring in The Dirty Picture would 'ruin her career' is worth watching, take a look
MUMBAI: Actor Vidya Balan has opened up on playing Silk Smitha in the 2011 film The Dirty Picture. Speaking at the 54th...
Must read! MC Stan shares his opinion on Bollywood songs, revealing it to be sounding 'commercial'
MUMBAI: Rap sensation MC Stan made his playback singing debut in Salman Khan’s film Farrey recently. “Salman Khan’s...
Recent Stories
Radhika
Wow! Radhika Madan reveals how she texted her team at 2am about doing the film, Sanaa
Latest Video
Related Stories
Radhika
Wow! Radhika Madan reveals how she texted her team at 2am about doing the film, Sanaa
Animal
Box office! Animal crosses the mark of 100 crore in just 2 days, whereas Sam Bahadur is struggling, here are the collection
Meiyang
Wow! Meiyang Chang on marking his return to music, 'It's a great time to be a musician'
Vidya
Woah! Vidya Balan's reaction to people who suggested that starring in The Dirty Picture would 'ruin her career' is worth watching, take a look
Stan
Must read! MC Stan shares his opinion on Bollywood songs, revealing it to be sounding 'commercial'
Meghna Gulzar
Must read! Meghna Gulzar opens up on how Deepika Padukone's JNU visit affected Chhapaak’s box office performance; Says 'It made a dent on the film'