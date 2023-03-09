Wow! Suhana Khan opens up on what kind of a man she likes, read more

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan recently opened up about how she is different from her onscreen character in her debut film The Archies. She will be seen as Veronica Lodge in the Netflix film, based on Archies Comics. Talking about it, she was recently asked what she would do if she found out her boyfriend was approaching others online.

During an interview with Vogue India, Suhana was asked what Veronica would do if she found out that the boy she's been dating, slipping into other girls' DMs. Suhana replied as Veronica first, "Veronica’s already got a long list of boys chasing after her. She’s going to be texting other boys herself.”

While Suhana thinks Veronica doesn't bother about these things, she reveals it's not the same with her in real life. She spoke for herself, "I would dump him because I am the type of girl who strictly likes a one-woman man.” Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She was rumoured to be dating Agastya Nanda.

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Besides Suhana, it marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor who is also Janvhi Kapoor's sister. Agastya will be seen as Archie Andrews and Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper. It also stars Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Dot.

Talking about the casting of the film, Zoya also told the magazine, “For me, when I’m casting actors, the essence of the characters is very important.”

“And that’s what I look for in someone who comes to audition for a role. Is that essence there? You can manipulate everything else to some extent, but if that essence is not there you’re setting yourself up for failure. It took a lot of auditions to find the right cast. In fact, two of them even came from Instagram and YouTube,” she added.

Zoya also serves as the writer, along with filmmakers Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre in The Archies. The film is backed by Netflix India, Zoya and Reema's Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India. It will release on December 7.

