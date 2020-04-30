Wow! Suhana Khan turns rapper

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids make headlines for every small thing they do. From Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur to Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, we hear a lot of news about celeb kids.

Suhana Khan, daughter of the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, frequently grabs eyeballs for her amazing pictures and posts.

Suhana is winning hearts on social media for her stunning pictures and videos.

The star kid has several fan clubs on social media dedicated to her name, and they keep sharing pictures of her. She makes headlines whenever she is papped in the city.

She has shared yet another video, where she has turned rapper. She is seen rapping while listening to her favourite song.

Have a look.

In this video, we see that Suhana is enjoying her favourite Eminem song and rapping with hand movements.

This is indeed an interesting video of her hidden talent.

Reports are doing the rounds that the star kid will soon follow her dad SRK's footsteps and is taking tips from him to master the craft of acting.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.