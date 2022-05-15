Wow! Sunny Leone enjoys investing in expensive things, and here is a proof

MUMBAI: The ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood, Sunny Leone, is a famous B-Town actress. She started her journey in the entertainment world with the TV reality show, Bigg Boss in 2011. She has delivered some astounding dance numbers in Bollywood with tracks like Baby Doll Me Sone Di, Laila Teri Lelegi, Pink Lips, Laila Me Laina and many more.

Sunny Leone owns a sprawling mansion in a posh area in California. Her dreamy abode includes five bedrooms, a movie theatre, a sitting area, a swimming pool and a garden area. The actress often shares glimpses of her lavish mansion on her social media handle. Her mansion looks like a dream house, that anyone would want to have. Her California abode reportedly costs around Rs. 19 crores.

When the actress had shifted to Mumbai, Sunny had managed to buy a 3BHK flat in Andheri West from the Bollywood actress, Celina Jaitely as she was moving to Singapore with her family. The cost of the flat was around Rs. 3 crores.

Sunny Leone definitely loves swanky cars. The actress owns a Maserati Ghibli which she purchased in 2017 when she was in the United States. The car is worth Rs. 1.14 crore. Sunny has often been spotted travelling around the city with her husband, Daniel Weber in her luxury sports car.

The Jism 2 actress not only owns Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo but also owns the Maserati Quattroporte. It is by far the priciest car from Sunny Leone’s garage. This swanky car was gifted to her by her beau, Daniel Weber. The luxury car costs around Rs. 1.74 crores. Sunny Leone owns an Audi A5 which is worth a whopping amount of Rs. 55 lakhs. Sunny also owns a BMW 7 Series which is worth Rs. 75 lakhs.

Sunny Leone loves getting ready and is among the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood. The gorgeousness owns her own exotic perfume line called ‘Lust’. She launched it on July 8, 2016. Her perfume brand has been a hit among the buyers, and her fans can't get enough of it. The perfume line alone is worth Rs. 65 crores and is spread all across the world.

Sunny’s biggest asset is her cosmetic brand, Starstruck, which she launched on March 1, 2018. The estimated value of Starstruck is around Rs. 85 crores.

The total net worth of Sunny Leone is 13 million USD which in Indian currency is Rs. 98 crores. Sunny's significant earnings are from movies and her own brands, Starstruck and Lust. Apart from it, she also gets highly paid for brand endorsements and stage shows.

Apart from movies, the Jism 2 actress, also hosts MTV’s famous dating show, Splitsvilla, from where she has received mass popularity. With her successful career in the entertainment industry and with so many projects in hand, Sunny has earned colossal wealth.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis