Wow! Take cues from Bollywood heartthrobs to get ready for the wedding season with these stylish ethnic outfits

MUMBAI: The allure of Bollywood extends beyond the silver screen as it encompasses a world of style, fashion, and glamour that often leaves us captivated.

Also read - Funny! Sidharth Malhotra reveals who wins the game at home, he or Kiara Advani; says, “Marriage is like a game”

Recently, several Bollywood actors including Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and others, showcased their impeccable fashion sense by donning exceptional ethnic outfits.

These outfits not only set fashion trends but also serve as a source of inspiration for those seeking the perfect attire for the upcoming wedding season.

7 actors who left us wanting for more with their stylish ethnic outfits

1. Shahid Kapoor’s black and silver kurta:

The dashing Daddy actor chose to wear an awesome black kurta with a silver zig-zag design, created by Dhruv Vaish. He decided to leave the frontal zip open and paired the kurta with straight-fit white trousers. The Jab We Met actor decided to complete his outfit with black formal shoes and a matching silver chain. Doesn’t he look stylish?

2. Vicky Kaushal’s classy orange kurta:

The Lust Stories actor chose to wear a Kunal Rawal tangerine-colored kurta laden with geometric threadwork embroidery and an open collar with buttons in the front. Furthermore, The Great Indian Family actor chose to pair this with fitted black denim jeans and formal shoes. He also completed his classy look with black dark-tinted sunglasses. Doesn’t he look handsome?

3. Kartik Aaryan’s mustard yellow kurta set:

The handsome Satyaprem Ki Katha actor chose to wear an exceptional and vibrant mustard yellow kurta laden with white geometric thread work with an open collar. He further paired his ethnic ensemble with comfortable white straight-fit pajamas. The Shehzaada actor chose to go for a bold no-accessory look so that the focus remains on her outfit. Doesn’t he look fabulous?

4. Arjun Kapoor’s sequin embellished kurta:

The exceptional Half-Girlfriend actor recently chose to wear a classy black kurta with an open-collar neckline embellished with pretty black beadwork. He paired this piece designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna with white straight-fit pyjamas. The 2 States actor further completed his look with a stylish silver chain and a matching silver and black wristwatch. Doesn’t he look exceptional?

5. Ayushmann Khurrana’s brown sherwani:

The talented Dream Girl 2 actor was seen wearing an exceptional chocolate brown colored kurta laden with gold flowery embroidery with a matching full-sleeved formal buttoned blazer on the top. The exceptional actor further paired these with plain comfortable wide-legged brown pyjamas. He chose to go without accessories to keep the focus on his fusional ethnic ensemble. Doesn’t he look awesome?

6. Sidharth Malhotra’s stylish velvet set:

The Student of the Year actor was seen wearing a fabulous black velvet buttoned kurta with an open collar and a stylish front slit. He chose to pair this gorgeous ensemble with matching ankle-length velvet trousers. This outfit was created by none other than the fashion maven, Manish Malhotra. He further chose to complete his outfit with blue and gold formal shoes with a criss-cross print. Doesn’t he look super classy?

7. Varun Dhawan’s grey kurta with blazer look:

The talented Bawaal actor chose to wear a dark grey semi-sheer kurta with buttons on the front, which he left open. He paired this with black velvet formal straight-fit pants. The Bhediya actor also added an exceptional matching formal velvet ribbed blazer which was sparkly. This entire outfit was created by none other than the fashion king, Manish Malhotra. He further completed the outfit with glossy black shoes. Doesn’t he look suave?

It’s quite safe to say that Bollywood actors continue to inspire us not only with their performances on the big screen but also with their exceptional fashion choices.

Whether it’s Shahid’s chic black and silver kurta or Varun’s regal velvet ensemble, these fashion-forward choices have set new standards and redefined elegance in ethnic wear to leave us with a treasure trove of inspiration for the upcoming wedding season.

Also read - Wow! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jet off from city as the latter's birthday week begins

So, if you’re seeking style cues for the next big occasion, take notes from these Bollywood heartthrobs and make a lasting impression.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla