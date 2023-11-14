Wow! Take a look at the pastel themed Mumbai abode of actress Kritika Kamra, which looks absolutely gorgeous

Actor Kritika Kamra lives in a beautiful small apartment in Mumbai. The actor welcomed Architectural Digest (AD) into her serene flat and gave them a tour of its best spots. The house, she says, is a rental and just right for her to spend her 30s in.
MUMBAI : Actor Kritika Kamra lives in a beautiful small apartment in Mumbai. The actor welcomed Architectural Digest (AD) into her serene flat and gave them a tour of its best spots. The house, she says, is a rental and just right for her to spend her 30s in.

Photos posted on social media by AD show how Kritika's home is a pastel lover's dream. The dining nook is covered in a powder blue wallpaper with wooden chairs white with white upholstery, a white bench and a white marble dining table adorning it. A large vase with purple flowers is placed on top of the table.

Next is the living room, which comes with twin pastel pink sofas and artworks in more pastel colours hanging above it. On the other side of it are two wooden chairs with upholstery in striped beige fabric. 

There is also an entertainment space with a grey modular couch and rows and rows of frames hanging above it, all the way to the ceiling.

The kitchen comes with a mint green fridge, blush pink cabinets and an arched opening to a breakfast nook. The bedroom looks cosy with a wooden bed with a backrest covered in caning fabric, wooden side tables and lamps hanging from the ceiling on either sides.

Speaking about the house, Kritika said, “I may be an actor, but I didn’t want my posters and pictures splayed across the walls… I don’t even have a dresser with lights. I spend so much time in trailers that I needed this house to be my homely oasis. You won’t see the actor side of me here."

“This is not my family home — my parents don't live with me — and I know this is not a permanent house. For me, this is the house of my 30s. And that's what I told Purva (Agrawal, interior designer) — I want this to be the house of my 30s,” she added. 

“I realised this place was spacious enough for me. It gets great light, it’s on a higher floor, and very conveniently located for all my shoots and offices. I didn't want to move out of the house, but I wanted it to feel new — more like a home,” she said.

Kritika Kamra is known for her work on television and has also starred in a bunch of films. She was also seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed.

