Wow! Take a look at the star studded wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

MUMBAI: The creme de la creme of Bollywood put their most fashionable foot forward to congratulate newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare at their wedding reception in Mumbai, on Saturday night. Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor led the celeb roll call at the party. The Bachchan family was represented by Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta. Film veterans Hema Malini, Rekha also attended the reception. Other guests included Katrina Kaif, Suriya, Naga Chaitanya, Taapsee Pannu, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The couple's section was represented by Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram, Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber.

South stars Suriya and Naga Chaitanya also attended the reception. Naga Chaitanya, who co-starred with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, was pictured with Anil Kapoor.

Other guests at the reception included Madhuri Dixit, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Ameesha Patel, Jackie Shroff, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on January 3. The couple then had their wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, Rajasthan this week. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. The proposal was anything but conventional. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated.

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking. Nupur Shikhare is a celeb fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad.

Credits - NDTV






